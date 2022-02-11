Daily Brief: L.A. County to Track to Ease Mask Rules, Emerald Fire

Also, Kanye West is demanding for Billie Eilish to apologize to Travis Scott after comment she made at a recent show

» L.A. County on Track to Ease Outdoor Mask Rules Should the number of COVID-positive patients continue to dip in the county for seven consecutive days, county health officials said they would lift the requirement to wear face coverings at outdoor “mega events.” [Los Angeles Times]

» Dr. Dre Promises “We’re Going to Kill This” with Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show “This should’ve happened a long time ago,” said Dre, who will be performing alongside Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige, Kendrick Lamar, and Eminem on Sunday. “Hip-hop is the biggest genre of music on the planet right now, so it’s crazy that it took all of this time for us to be recognized. I think we’re going to go on and do a fantastic show and we’re going to do it so big that they can’t deny us any more in the future.” [The Hollywood Reporter]

» Emerald Fire Prompts Evacuations and Grows to 150 Acres in Laguna Beach The Laguna Beach Police Department issued a mandatory evacuation order for all residents in Irvine Cove and North and South Emerald Bay after a blaze broke out early Thursday morning. [ABC7]

» Kanye West Says He Won’t Play Coachella If Billie Eilish Doesn’t Apologize to Travis Scott Kanye West is calling for Billie Eilish to apologize to Travis Scott after she stopped a recent show to help a fan who was struggling to breathe and made the comment “I wait for people to be OK until I keep going.” In response to West’s demand, Eilish said, “Literally never said a thing about Travis. Was just helping a fan,” [Variety]

» Snoop Dogg Sued Over Sexual Assault, Sex Trafficking by Former Backup Dancer Just days before he’s slated to perform at the Super Bowl in Inglewood, the rapper and business mogul is was sued on Wednesday by a former backup dancer. [Los Angeles Times]

TOP STORIES FROM L.A. MAG

ONE MORE THING

Fans Remember Funk Innovator Betty Davis Who Died at 77

Betty Davis, the trailblazing funk singer, songwriter, and style icon whose brazen and sexually liberated songs like “Nasty Gal” and “He Was A Big Freak” shattered gender barriers in the 1970s, died on Wednesday in Homestead, Pennsylvania. She was 77.

Her reissue label, Light in the Attic, issued a statement from her friend of 65 years, Connie Portis, announcing the death. The cause of death was not specified in the statement although Allegheny County communications director Amie Downs told Rolling Stone that Davis died of natural causes.

[FULL STORY]

Want the Daily Brief in your inbox? Sign up for our newsletters today.