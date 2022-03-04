Daily Brief: L.A. County to Drop Indoor Mask Order Friday, Gas Prices Top $5

Also, the Oscars announced Thursday the first six presenters for the 94th Academy Awards, which includes Kevin Costner, Lady Gaga, Youn Yuh-jung, Rosie Perez, Chris Rock, and Zoë Kravitz

» L.A. County to Drop Indoor Mask Mandate Friday After moving from the high COVID community level into the low risk category—as calculated by the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention—Los Angeles County will lift its indoor mask order Friday. [Los Angeles Times]

» L.A. Gas Prices Top $5 Average for the First Time Ever The cost for a gallon of regular unleaded gasoline in L.A. County increased 8.6 cents, bringing the average above the $5 mark for the first time ever in the region. [Fox 11]

» Oscars 2022: Lady Gaga, Zoë Kravitz, Chris Rock Among Presenters The Oscars announced Thursday the first six presenters for the 94th Academy Awards, which includes Kevin Costner, Lady Gaga, Youn Yuh-jung, Rosie Perez, Chris Rock, and Zoë Kravitz. [Variety]

» Man Pleads Guilty to Murder in Death of Jacqueline Avant Aariel Maynor, 30, pleaded guilty Thursday to murder and weapon charges in the shooting death of Jacqueline Avant, wife of executive Clarence Avant, during a robbery at the couple’s Trousdale Estates home last year. [CBS Los Angeles]

» Essence Festival 2022: Janet Jackson, Nicki Minaj, and Kevin Hart Janet Jackson, Kevin Hart, Jazmine Sullivan, New Edition, and Kevin Hart are among the headliners slated to perform at this summer’s Essence Festival of Culture, which returns to New Orleans after a two-year hiatus due to the COVID pandemic. [The Associated Press]

TOP STORIES FROM L.A. MAG

ONE MORE THING

Robert Glasper on ‘Black Radio III’ and the Impact of His Trilogy Spanning 10 Years

When Robert Glasper unveiled his fourth studio album, Black Radio, to the world in 2012, the pioneering jazz pianist had no idea that the genre-bending record would make an indelible impact on the music industry. The Houston-born musician and songwriter had spent the early years of his career releasing traditional jazz albums—though his sensibilities for hip-hop were apparent—to solidify himself in the high brow jazz world.

By the time he released Black Radio—a breathtaking celebration of not only Black music, but also Black culture through R&B, neo-soul, hip-hop, and of course, jazz—Glasper was eager to showcase his musical range.

“I thought it was going to be the cool, underground album that people heard, but I literally had no idea it was going to do what it did and it went pretty mainstream to my surprise as well,” Glasper told Los Angeles. The album also earned Glasper his first Grammy award under the category for Best R&B album.

[FULL STORY]

Want the Daily Brief in your inbox? Sign up for our newsletters today.