Daily Brief: L.A. County Eases Indoor Mask Mandate, Rialto School Officials Arrested

» Everything You Need to Know About L.A. County’s New Indoor Masking Rules The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health on Wednesday announced new masking regulations for vaccinated people in indoor settings. [Los Angeles Times]

» Ex-UCLA Lecturer Accused of Making Threats Pleads Not Guilty Matthew Harris, a former lecturer at the University of California, Los Angeles, pleaded not guilty in Denver on Wednesday to allegations that he sent emails and posted videos threatening violence against the school. [Associated Press]

» Here’s How You Can Get Discounted Disneyland Tickets Southern California residents, who are also Auto Club members, can now purchase a Disneyland ticket package for as low as $60 per day. [KTLA]

» Rialto Assistant Principals Charged With Failing to Report Sexual Assaults Two Rialto assistant principals were arrested Wednesday after three students said they were sexually assaulted on a high school campus. [NBC Los Angeles]

» First Ever Art Collection Displayed at SoFi Stadium Highlights African American Art The world-renowned Kinsey African American Art and History Collection, which features more than 70 works of art, sculptures, and other artifacts, will be on display through April at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood. [ABC7]

TOP STORIES FROM L.A. MAG

ONE MORE THING

Poll: The Vast Majority of Americans Are Against Banning Books

Most civilized societies have agreed that banning books is one sure sign that a culture is circling the drain, yet some people can’t get enough of that extreme brand of censorship. Last month, for instance, Washington’s Mukilteo School District removed To Kill a Mockingbird from its ninth grade reading list and a Tennessee school board declared Maus forbidden. The good news is that most Americans think that’s stupid.

A poll conducted in mid-February by CBS News and YouGov found that 83 percent of Americans believe no book should be banned for criticizing U.S. history, and 85 percent said no book should be banned for presenting political ideas they don’t agree with. A healthy 87 percent of Americans surveyed believe no book should be outlawed for discussing race and slavery.

