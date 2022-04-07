Daily Brief: LA County Bans Official Travel to Florida and Texas, Masters Golf Tournament

Also, a suspected member of South American Theft Group is facing felony charges after a harrowing encounter with a Ventura County homeowner

» LA County Votes to Ban Official Travel to Florida, Texas Over LGBTQ Policies The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday voted unanimously to ban all official travel to Florida and Texas over the states’ controversial policies that directly target LGBTQ+ youth and families. [Fox Los Angeles]

» In Impassioned Address, Ukraine’s Zelensky Challenges the U.N. Security Council During his address to the U.N. Security Council on Tuesday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky likened perceived Russian atrocities in his homeland to Nazi war crimes, and sardonically asked the council if they are “ready to close the U.N.” because “it is obvious that the key institutions of the world … simply cannot work effectively.” [Los Angeles Times]

» Here’s How to Watch the Masters Golf Tournament This Week Variety breaks down the ways to watch the tournament—which kicks off at the Augusta National Golf Club in Georgia on Thursday, April 7—from home. [Variety]

» Why T.I. Confronted an Atlanta Comic Who Mentioned His Sexual Allegations Rapper T.I. got into a heated exchange with a comic, who purportedly brought up sexual assault allegations and a lawsuit against him after he repeatedly heckled her, at an Atlanta comedy club on Monday. The two apparently reconciled after the exchange spilled on social media. [Los Angeles Times]

» Suspected Member of South American Theft Group Faces Felony Charges Alexis Provoste Aranguiz, of Chile, who is a suspected member of a South American Theft Group, was arrested Friday after a harrowing encounter with a Ventura County homeowner. [ABC7]

TOP STORIES FROM L.A. MAG

ONE MORE THING

Betty White’s Estate—and Front Door—to Be Sold At Beverly Hills Auction

An exhibition of some of Betty White’s favorite things will be touring the world this summer, but the voyage will end in Beverly Hills, where Julien’s Auctions will be putting the iconic Golden Girl’s personal possessions on the block.

Items up for sale include jewelry, furnishings, artwork and clothing, as well as scripts, awards, and other memorabilia from the multiple Emmy-winner’s eight decades in showbusiness.

[FULL STORY]

Want the Daily Brief in your inbox? Sign up for our newsletters today.