Daily Brief: L.A. Company Faked COVID Test Results, Mike Tyson Gets Into Fight on Plane

» L.A. Company Faked COVID Results, Authorities Allege Someday Technologies is accused of sending out fake results for hundreds of COVID tests and will be forced to pay more than $20 million in a settlement, according to Los Angeles City Atty. Mike Feuer. [Los Angeles Times]

» Christopher Meloni Sells Haunted Hollywood Hills House to ‘Red Notice’ Director for $5.9M Law & Order: Special Victims Unit actor Christopher Meloni has sold his allegedly haunted Hollywood Hills home to Red Notice director Rawson Marshall Thurber for $5.9 million. [New York Post]

» Guide to Coachella 2022 Weekend 2 Pitchfork breaks down everything you need to know about the second—and final—weekend of the 2022 Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival. [Pitchfork]

» Mountain Lion Struck and Killed on 405 Freeway Ramp in Brentwood A mountain lion was found dead early Thursday near the 405 Freeway in Brentwood, just one day before the groundbreaking of L.A.’s wildlife bridge designed to provide safe passage for animals hemmed in by urban sprawl. [NBC Los Angeles]

» Video Shows Mike Tyson Repeatedly Punching Man The Hall of Famer was involved in a physical altercation on an airplane Wednesday night, according to a video obtained by TMZ Sports. Details remain minimal, but police said two subjects were apprehended but later released. [ESPN]

ONE MORE THING

Coachella Report: Here’s What Went Down at the After Parties

Another Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival is in the books. Headliners Harry Styles, Billie Eilish, and The Weeknd each wow’d the festival-goers with fun-filled sets that included new song drops and surprise appearances from the likes of Shaina Twain, Khalid and Justin Bieber.

While the desert danced the weekend away, celebrities, athletes and influencers alike spent their time jumping from party to party.

Keep reading to find out what you didn’t see on the stream.

