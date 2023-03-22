Daily Brief: L.A. School Service Staff Earning “Poverty Wages”; Cops’ Union Files Complaint Over LAPD Chief’s Release of Private Info

Also, once known for ubiquitous sushi joints, Ventura Boulevard is now swimming with hip new haunts, and Studio City is a next L.A. boomtown

TODAY’S ESSENTIAL NEWS

» Trash Interceptor Spares Pacific From Thousands Of Pounds Of Garbage 007 has saved the day yet again—no, not you, Daniel Craig. The Ballona Creek Trash Interceptor 007 has been pushed to its limits recently as back-to-back storms have washed huge amounts of trash into Southern California riverways. In recent weeks Interceptor 007 has kept thousands of pounds of trash from polluting the already endangered Pacific coastline. Since it was installed in October, it has collected more than 60 tons—some 121,500 pounds—of trash that would have otherwise flowed out to the Santa Monica Bay. About 35,000 pounds of that total has been caught since January. [L.A. Times]

» New California Bill Would Eliminate Limits On Reducing Low-level Felonies To Misdemeanors The bill, introduced by Senator Lola Smallwood-Cuevas of Los Angeles would eliminate the deadline to apply for reducing old, low-level, non-violent felony convictions to misdemeanors as well as ensure that those eligible to reduce an old felony on their record to a misdemeanor will have the opportunity to do so. There are more than 40,000 different permanent restrictions on people with felony convictions nationwide, including restrictions on available jobs, housing and education. Nearly 400,000 people have filed applications for record reduction, and as many as one million Californians may be eligible under the new legislation. [KTLA]

» UCLA’s Jaquez Siblings Become First Brother-sister Duo To Make Sweet Sixteen Jamie and Gabriela Jacquez made history this week as they advanced to the March Madness Sweet Sixteen with the men’s and women’s UCLA basketball teams. As a freshman just beginning her collegiate basketball career, Gabriela has started two games and averaged 6.5 points for the Bruins. Her older brother, Jamie Jr., a senior and tournament vet, averaged 17.5 points and 8.1 rebounds during the regular season and stepped up to an average of 20.5 points in March. He also earned his 10th career UCLA Student-Athlete of the Week award, tying the university’s record. [CBS]

» 3 L.A. Restaurants Added to 2023 Michelin Guide California Leona’s Sushi House on Ventura Blvd, Niku X on Wilshire, and Suhsi Yuen on Gale Ave are three L.A. eateries—joining three more restaurants from California—entering this year’s ever-prestigious Michelin Guide. [ABC]

» Mammoth Mountain, Big Bear Mountain Resort Announce Extended Winter Seasons Mammoth Mountain is extending its ski season until at least the end of July after Southern California saw record-setting snowfall during the recent storms. The resort announced the extension on its social media accounts, saying it is just one storm away from breaking the all-time record of 668″ of total season snowfall. Meanwhile, Big Bear Mountain Resort is extending its winter season through April. The latest storm has dumped at least six inches of fresh snow at the resort and crews are expecting several more feet to fall in the next couple of days. [ABC]

____________________________________________________________________

TOP STORIES FROM L.A. MAG

» L.A. School Service Staff Earning “Poverty Wages” Strike Over Unfair Labor Practices Without a contract, the 30,000 striking workers have faced a median wage of just $25,000—whatRep. Adam Schill calls ”poverty” wages.