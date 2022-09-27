Daily Brief: L.A.’s City Council Contest Heats Up; Newsom Torches Abbott and Denies Presidential Bid

Also, an excessive heat warning will be in effect until 8 p.m. Tuesday for Santa Clarita, San Fernando and San Gabriel valleys as well as inland coastal areas

» Undocumented Immigrants Can Now Get California IDs As part of an ongoing effort to characterize California as “a state of refuge”—which includes promoting the Golden State as a sanctuary for reproductive health care—Gov. Gavin Newsom signed a bill on Friday that allows all California residents, regardless of immigration status, to obtain an ID. Newsom called the bill a “critical step for inclusion,” providing health care, education and other benefits for immigrants. [FOX11]

» New California Laws Crack Down On Catalytic Converter Thefts In recent years catalytic converter thefts have risen sharply nationwide, increasing tenfold in California alone since 2018. Two new bills passed by the state legislature on Sunday with the aim of curbing such thefts by requiring recyclers to keep specific records on the parts they buy and sell. The bill also requires used catalytic converters to be sold only by authorized parties, making it harder to sell stolen parts. [CBS]

» L.A. Agencies Failed To Spend Nearly $150 Million In Federal Homeless Grants Nine digits in federal grants to the three main housing agencies working to reduce homelessness in Greater Los Angeles went unspent between 2015 and 2020, as the number of people living on the streets soared. Instead of being used to address L.A.’s acute homelessness crisis, the money was returned to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. More than 85% of the returned funds were earmarked for permanent supportive housing. [LA Times]

» Local Nonprofit Receives Almost $1 Million Grant to Create Region’s First Public Transit System To Angeles National Forest The miles of scenic trails and breathtaking landscapes contained within the over 700,000 acre Angeles National Forest—just north of Pasadena—is currently only accessible by private vehicles. But a local nonprofit organization, aptly named Nature For All, is now planning to change the way Angelenos engage with their homonymous woodland. [PasadenaNow]

» California’s Street Food Vendors Score Big with Latest Statewide Law For L.A. natives, the sounds and scents of late-night taco trucks rooted to gas station parking lots are enough to make mouths water. And with the passing of a landmark Senate bill that streamlines the process for vendors trying to obtain permits to sell food on California’s streets, it will be easier than ever for Angelenos to satisfy their street food fix. [Eater]

» Why Is Lake Tahoe’s Water So Beautifully Blue? Researchers at UC Davis wanted to know how Lake Tahoe achieves its immaculate complexion. According to the study, the lower a lake’s algal content, “the bluer the lake.” And because Lake Tahoe is essentially an aquatic desert with little plant and animal life, its algal concentration is particularly low. And there is almost nothing, aside from a few sunken rowboats at the bottom of the lake; it’s Tahoe’s utter emptiness that creates the lake’s distinctive blue. [KRON]

