Daily Brief: L.A. Rams Super Bowl Fever, SoCal Heat Wave

» Rams come up big when it counts, come back to beat Bengals in Super Bowl LVI The play-by-play of how the L.A. team scored its victory. [Los Angeles Times]



» Hollywood Reawakens for Super Bowl The Big Game created opportunities for A-listers to finally hit the town, as well as attract top executives from the East Coast, who otherwise had been avoiding networking at parties due to the pandemic. [Axios]



» Ivan Reitman, ‘Ghostbusters’ Director, Dies at 75 The producer-director died in his sleep in Montecito, Calif. on Feb. 12. The cause of death has not been released. [Variety]



» Rapper Kodak Black, Three Others Shot Outside Justin Bieber’s After-Party in L.A. The gunfire erupted outside The Nice Guy Restaurant. [NBC4LA]



» Southern California’s Record Heat Wave Over Super Bowl Weekend The winter heat wave continued through Sunday after setting or tying temperature records across the region. [KTLA]

» “Rams House” to Temporarily Replace Iconic Hollywood Sign Lettering Following the L.A. Rams’ Super Bowl victory over the Cincinnati Bengals, the Hollywood sign will be altered to read “Rams House” and will be displayed Monday through Wednesday, Mayor Eric Garcetti announced after the game. [Los Angeles Times]

» Tiffany & Co. to Light the Santa Monica Pier Blue for Valentine’s Day The jewelry brand, which is often associated with love and romance, is turning the ferris wheel at Santa Monica Pier tiffany blue at 5 p.m. on Feb. 14 for its “Blue is the Color of Love” activation. [More info]

L.A.’s Neighborhood Style: Flea Market Fashion

Angelenos are no stranger to the weekend shopping endeavors that the city’s vast urban scape may throw them into. From the upscale stores of Rodeo Drive to the cookie-cutter outlets of The Grove, fashion occupies every street corner and endless avenue.

The increased prevalence of vintage clothing—coinciding with the demand to break the take-make-waste system of the fashion industry—has led shoppers to the often unfamiliar stomping grounds of swap meets and flea markets.

