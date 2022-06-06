Daily Brief: L.A. Mayor Candidates Hit the Streets, Senate Gun Deal Inches Closer

Also, CMA, country music’s premier festival, has formally banned the use and display of Confederate imagery

» L.A. Mayor Candidates Visit Neighborhoods Across the City in Final Push for Votes L.A.’s mayoral candidates hit the city’s neighborhoods this weekend, in a final push to gather votes. Bass, Caruso, and others traveled across Boyle Heights to Mar Vista to Woodland Hills over the weekend. [Los Angeles Times]

» Senators Say Gun Deal Is Within Reach, but Without Biden’s Wish List Members of the Senate said Sunday that there is a growing interest and momentum to forge a bipartisan congressional response to the various mass shootings that have taken place across the country in recent weeks. [The Washington Post]

» Confederate Imagery Banned at CMA Festival Country music’s premiere festival, CMA, will ban the use of Confederate imagery at this year’s event from June 9 to 14. [Variety]

» Three People Dead, 14 Shot Outside Nightclub in Chattanooga, Tennessee In yet another act of horrific violence, three people have been left dead and 14 shot after gunfire broke out outside of a Chattanooga nightclub on Sunday morning. [NBC News]

» President Joe Biden To Be Interviewed Live In-Studio By Jimmy Kimmel On ABC Jimmy Kimmel Live! has scored an interview with none other than President Biden himself, which will air live on June 8 at 11:35 PT/10:35 Central. [Deadline]

Is Tom Cruise the Biggest Movie Star in the World? We Asked the Experts

Tom Cruise‘s high-flying sequel Top Gun: Maverick soared past industry expectations at the box office this past weekend, taking in more than $160 million over the four-day holiday weekend. Though Cruise has been around since the early ’80s, it was the first $100 million opening of his career. Not bad for a sequel to a 36-year-old movie led by a nearly 60-year-old action hero.

The success of Top Gun: Maverick has begged the question of whether Tom Cruise is the biggest movie star in the world. I would say he absolutely is, for countless reasons, but this isn’t about me. Instead, I decided to ask some of Hollywood’s top reporters and critics for their take on the pecking order in Hollywood.

The specific question I posed to the experts was, “Is Tom Cruise the world’s biggest movie star? Why or why not, and if not, then who is?” Asked for further clarification, respondents were instructed to interpret “biggest” and “movie star” however they saw fit.

