Daily Brief: L.A. Mask Mandate Could Return, Report Shows Uber’s Dodgy History

Also, after an 11-year hiatus, ’Rage Against the Machine’ is back to the stage and speaking out against the Supreme Court

» Los Angeles Could Reinstate Mask Mandates as COVID Cases Rise As new COVID cases have skyrocketed to an average rate of 19,000 per day, indoor mask mandates could be reinstated. The city is quickly approaching a “high level of community transmission,” which would bring the mandates with it. [CBS News]

» Uber Deliberately Dodged Authorities, Ignored Rules in Early Years, Leaked Documents Show An investigation spearheaded by Revenu Quebec has revealed a series of errors in the ridesharing company’s practice up until 2017. From a “kill switch” to dodge government raids to the avoidance of taxes altogether, the 124,000 uncovered records proved to be revealing. [CBC]

» Rage Against the Machine Protests Supreme Court and Border Patrol During First Show in 11 Years The often anti-establishment group made sure to address an array of contemporary issues during their first show in over a decade. “Abort the Supreme Court,” the band said. [Variety]

» Vladimir Putin To ‘Have Daughter’ With Rumored Mistress, Report Claims At the crisp age of 69, Putin is said to be having a daughter with his rumored mistress, Alina Kabaeva. The report came from an anonymous telegram channel known as General SVR. [Newsweek]

» Some Surprising Good News: Bookstores Are Booming and Becoming More Diverse Amidst the chaos and turmoil the United States is witnessing, it seems that the silver lining is a boom in the bookstore industry. According to NPD Bookscan, publishers sold nearly 827 million print books in 2021. [The New York Times]

TOP STORIES FROM L.A. MAG

» Comedian And Actor Joel Kim Booster Is On Fire Starring in ”Fire Island” and in the Maya Rudolph-led series ”Loot,” the comic actor has now pulled a hat trick with his stand-up special, ”Psychosexual.”

ONE MORE THING

Hit Hard by COVID, L.A.’s BDSM Community is Bouncing Back

We were in a pandemic for more than two years. We’ve missed the big stuff: weddings, funerals, baby showers, and graduations. And we’ve missed the little things, too: shaking hands, sitting next to our coworkers at the office, and seeing strangers’ smiles at the grocery store. But consider the BDSM community in Los Angeles, which missed out on in-person kink events, one-on-one power-exchange sessions, plus, you know, flogging and spanking IRL.

LAMag sat down with four L.A.-based BDSMers (that’s Bondage Discipline Sadomasochism, for the uninitiated) to discuss their experiences during the lockdown and how the industry has recovered since 2020.

[FULL STORY]

Want the Daily Brief in your inbox? Sign up for our newsletters today.