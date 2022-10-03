Daily Brief: L.A. County Sheriff’s Race Is at 13 out of 10; Hackers Release Stolen LAUSD Data

TODAY’S ESSENTIAL NEWS

» Hackers Release Stolen LAUSD Data Ahead Of Ransom Deadline Supt. Alberto Carvalho stated Friday that he would not negotiate with or pay a ransom to the hackers who stole data from LAUSD a few weeks ago. A day later, the criminal syndicate that calls itself Vice Society, released some of the stolen data two days earlier than their initial ransom deadline, which was set for today. Screenshots from the hack were reviewed by the Los Angeles Times and appear to show some Social Security numbers. The full extent of the release remains unclear. [LA Times]

» Average Gas Price In Los Angeles County Approaches Record High After rising for 30 consecutive days, the average price of a gallon of self-serve regular in Los Angeles County moved within three-tenths of a cent of its record-high on Sunday to $6.459. According to the American Automobile Association, the price gap between California’s gas and that of the rest of the country is now up to an unheard of $2.49 per gallon. [ABC7]

» San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Deputies Accused Of Illegally Seizing $1 Million From Armored Vehicles A Pennsylvania armored car company that transports proceeds from licensed cannabis businesses to banks alleges in a lawsuit that San Bernardino County sheriff’s deputies confiscated more than $1 million in cash deposits within the past two months during a pair of illegal roadside seizures. “This is nothing but highway robbery using badges,” said Dan Alban, a senior attorney for the Institute for Justice. [Mercury News]

» You Will Soon Be Able To Jaywalk Ticket-free In California Gov. Gavin Newsom signed the Freedom to Walk Act into law on Friday, which means that Californians will soon be able to cross the street outside of a formal intersection without being ticketed as long as it is safe to do so. The law stipulates that pedestrians can only be ticketed for jaywalking if there is an “immediate danger of collision.” [CNN]

» DTLA Protest Over Iran, Women’s Rights Draws Thousands Protesters flooded the streets of downtown Los Angeles in support of Iranians’ stand against the unlawful death of Mahsa Amini, who died in police custody on September 16, three days after an arrest by the so-called “morality police” for not complying with the country’s hijab rules. The Freedom Rally for Iran saw thousands of people gather outside of Los Angeles City Hall on Saturday. According to organizers, the protests are demanding “an end to the deeply misogynistic political and legal system that Iran’s dictatorship has imposed on its people for more than four decades.” [FOX11]

» California Raisins: How A Longshot Sales Ploy Became An 80s Sensation Back in the late 80s, the California Raisin Advisory Board hired writer Seth Werner and stop-motion animator Will Vinton to create a commercial for their sun-dried fruit snacks. The commercial, which reached number 84 on the Billboard Hot 100 and helped raise the sale of raisins by 20 percent, featured a band of animated raisins—voiced by American composer Buddy Miles—singing “I Heard it through the Grapevine,” naturally. [Kron4]

