Daily Brief: L.A. Cop Ignored Policy in Shooting of Girl, 14; Musk Welcomes Back Banned Twitter Users

Also, Nick Fuentes, former child star of the arch right, went with Kanye West to meet Trump, and the media’s livid

» Harvey Weinstein’s Defense in Sexual Assault Trial Begins Defense attorneys for disgraced former film producer Harvey Weinstein are set to begin presenting their case today in his trial on sex-related charges involving four women, including Gov. Gavin Newsom’s wife, Jennifer Siebel Newsom. Weinstein’s defense comes after Superior Court Judge Lisa Lench’s Nov. 17 decision to reject a bid by his attorneys to acquit him of all seven counts, with the judge stating that there was “enough evidence to send all these counts to the jury.” Her ruling came on the same day the prosecution rested its case-in-chief against Harvey Weinstein and the jury was sent home for a Thanksgiving holiday break. [CNS]

» Holiday Season Travel Rush Underway At LAX Sunday was among the busiest travel days of the year at the Los Angeles International Airport. LAX officials estimated roughly 215,000 travelers passed through the airport as they returned from their Thanksgiving breaks. In addition, there were hundreds of delays and flight cancellations across the nation, especially on the East Coast which was experiencing extreme weather. Some 350 flights were believed to be impacted. [CBS]

» Kamala Harris Visits Culver City Vice President Kamala Harris and her husband Doug Emhoff visited a Culver City-based business to help encourage support for small businesses on Saturday. “Doug and I visited These Hands Makers Collective in Los Angeles for Small Business Saturday,” Harris tweeted. “This Latina- owned shared creative space, owned by Denise Ambrosi, hosts workshops featuring artists from across the world. Let’s shop local and support our small businesses.” Since 2010, the Saturday after Thanksgiving has been designated Small Business Saturday as part of an effort to boost smaller, community-based businesses. [CNS]

» Odell Beckham Jr. Removed From LAX-bound Flight Former Rams wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. was removed from a Los Angeles-bound flight in Miami Sunday after authorities say he was in and out of consciousness prior to takeoff. Police officers were dispatched for what was described as a “medical emergency” aboard an American Airlines flight bound for LAX at approximately 9:30 a.m. “The flight crew was concerned for a passenger [Mr. Odell Beckham], as they tried to wake him to fasten his seat belt, he appeared to be coming in and out of consciousness, prior to their departure,” the Miami-Dade Police Department said in a statement. Beckham then refused to exit the aircraft and was eventually escorted out of the plane by police. [KTLA]

» Irene Cara Dies: Star Of Fame Was 63 The Oscar-winning singer was best known for the Flashdance theme “What A Feeling” and for starring in Fame as well as singing the film’s unforgettable title song. Cara won an Oscar for Best Original Song and two Grammy Awards for Best Pop Vocal Performance and Best Album Of Original Score for the Flashdance tune. Cara catapulted to stardom when she starred in the Alan Parker-directed musical Fame about a group of diverse teens attending New York City’s High School of the Performing Arts. The film won Oscars for Original Song and Original Score. Cara’s cause of death hasn’t yet been divulged. [Deadline]

