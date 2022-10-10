Daily Brief: L.A. City Council Leaked Racist Conversation; Lawsuit Could Bring Gascon Removal to Special Election

TODAY’S ESSENTIAL NEWS

» California Tribes Will Manage, Protect State Coastal Areas Five California tribes will reclaim their right to manage coastal land significant to their cultural history under a first-in-the-nation program backed with $3.6 million in state funds. The tribes will combat the impact of climate change on the 200-mile stretch of coastline. The work will include monitoring salmon—following the removal of a century-old defunct dam in the redwood forests—testing for toxins in shellfish, and educating future generations on sustainable practices. [AP]

» Nikki Finke Dies: Deadline Founder & Longtime Entertainment Journalist Was 68 Nikki Finke, the veteran entertainment journalist who founded Deadline in 2006 and helped grow it into a major player among Hollywood trades, died Sunday morning in Boca Raton after a prolonged illness; she was 68. The famously reclusive Finke founded her site as Deadline Hollywood Daily, the 24/7 internet version of her long-running print column “Deadline Hollywood” for LA Weekly, where she covered the ins and outs of the entertainment business with a biting wit. [Deadline]

» Instagram Restricts Ye’s Account Following Backlash Over Alleged Antisemitic Post, Ye Responds With Disturbing Tweets Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, has responded to the Instagram restriction with two antisemitic tweets. The first post has since been deleted by Twitter for “violating the Twitter rules.” In the post, Ye claimed that he couldn’t be antisemitic because “black people are actually Jew also.” Ye wrote in the now-deleted post: “I’m a bit sleepy tonight but when I wake up I’m going death [sic] con 3 On JEWISH PEOPLE.” [Variety]

» CicLAvia Closes Seven Miles Of Streets In Downtown L.A. CicLAvia-Heart of L.A. got underway at 9 a.m. on Sunday, closing many parts of Broadway, east First Street, and west Second Street. The event aimed to encourage residents to explore neighborhoods without their cars. While many arrived on bikes, attendees were invited to walk, skate or use any other people-powered equipment. Electric scooters or hoverboards were not allowed. [CBS]

TOP STORIES FROM L.A. MAG » The Ugly Impacts of the Leaked Racist City Council Conversation

Cityside Column: The ramifications of remarks by Nury Martinez, Kevin de Leon and their colleagues will spread the stink of racism across Los Angeles

» Bonin Wants Nury Martinez’s Resignation After Racist Attack on His Son

Nury Martinez apologized upon learning that her racist remarks about the young, Black son of a white councilman had been recorded

» EXCLUSIVE: Recall Recount? Lawsuit Could Bring Gascon Removal to Special Election After a second effort to bring his removal to voters fell short, Gascón’s opponents will take the L.A. County Registrar to court

» Spending $1.6M to Get Elected and More L.A. Campaign Finance Fun

Cityside Column: The latest fundraising and spending reports reveal goodies and curiosities from a number of 2022 races



» Harvey Weinstein Rape Trial Begins in Los Angeles Monday The Oscar mogul and convicted serial sex criminal is already spending 23 years in prison, but now he will be made to answer for the L.A. cases

» Abuse Case Against Ex-UCLA Campus Gynecologist Jury wraps up first full day of deliberations against alleged sexual abuser James Mason Heaps



» In Photos: “Black Hollywood” Book Project Premiere Party Encompassing 12 years of work highlighting more than 65 stars, this is Carell Augustus love letter to Hollywood and all it can encompass

