Daily Brief: L.A. City Council Leaked Racist Conversation; Lawsuit Could Bring Gascon Removal to Special Election

» California Tribes Will Manage, Protect State Coastal Areas Five California tribes will reclaim their right to manage coastal land significant to their cultural history under a first-in-the-nation program backed with $3.6 million in state funds. The tribes will combat the impact of climate change on the 200-mile stretch of coastline. The work will include monitoring salmon—following the removal of a century-old defunct dam in the redwood forests—testing for toxins in shellfish, and educating future generations on sustainable practices. [AP]
» Nikki Finke Dies: Deadline Founder & Longtime Entertainment Journalist Was 68 Nikki Finke, the veteran entertainment journalist who founded Deadline in 2006 and helped grow it into a major player among Hollywood trades, died Sunday morning in Boca Raton after a prolonged illness; she was 68. The famously reclusive Finke founded her site as Deadline Hollywood Daily, the 24/7 internet version of her long-running print column “Deadline Hollywood” for LA Weekly, where she covered the ins and outs of the entertainment business with a biting wit. [Deadline]
» Instagram Restricts Ye’s Account Following Backlash Over Alleged Antisemitic Post, Ye Responds With Disturbing Tweets Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, has responded to the Instagram restriction with two antisemitic tweets. The first post has since been deleted by Twitter for “violating the Twitter rules.” In the post, Ye claimed that he couldn’t be antisemitic because “black people are actually Jew also.” Ye wrote in the now-deleted post: “I’m a bit sleepy tonight but when I wake up I’m going death [sic] con 3 On JEWISH PEOPLE.” [Variety]
» CicLAvia Closes Seven Miles Of Streets In Downtown L.A. CicLAvia-Heart of L.A. got underway at 9 a.m. on Sunday, closing many parts of Broadway, east First Street, and west Second Street. The event aimed to encourage residents to explore neighborhoods without their cars. While many arrived on bikes, attendees were invited to walk, skate or use any other people-powered equipment. Electric scooters or hoverboards were not allowed. [CBS]
Cityside Column: The ramifications of remarks by Nury Martinez, Kevin de Leon and their colleagues will spread the stink of racism across Los Angeles
Nury Martinez apologized upon learning that her racist remarks about the young, Black son of a white councilman had been recorded
Cityside Column: The latest fundraising and spending reports reveal goodies and curiosities from a number of 2022 races
Painting “Selected and Rejected” From California Biennial Over Swastika
On Saturday, a crowd of some 400 artists, curators, collectors, and museum donors clad in “Utopian black tie” attire—as per the request of the Orange County Museum of Art—swanned about a swank gala previewing the institution’s new $94 million, Morphosis-designed building. By all accounts, it was a cause for celebration, as the museum had just opened its newly reinstated California Biennial with a presentation titled Pacific Gold.
Billed as an exhibition that was “revisiting mythical stories and reimagining California as a changing land, the California Biennial 2022: Pacific Gold presents a set of distinctive voices, ones which question, challenge, and animate the past while looking to the future,” it seemed to be capturing the zeitgeist in the Golden State art scene. The curators visited more than 100 artist studios and selected a diverse roster of 20 California artists, including rising (and long-established) L.A. talents like Alicia Piller, Simphiwe Ndzube, Sharon Ellis, and Ben Sakoguchi.
Well, maybe not Sakoguchi.
The 84-year-old, San Bernardino-born and Pasadena-based Sakoguchi was looking forward to having his totemic painting, Comparative Religions 101—a 16-panel work made between 2014 and 2019—included in the biennial. So were the curators, who selected it early on in their process and were by all accounts very pleased with the artist’s commitment.
