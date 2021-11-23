Daily Brief: Kevin Spacey $31 Million Mess, Anti-COVID Vax Sign in Venice

Also, a new study says 44 percent of current non-parents said they don’t plan to have kids in the future

» Actor Kevin Spacey was ordered Monday by the Los Angeles Superior Court to pay roughly $31 million over his firing from Netflix’s House of Cards. Spacey from fired from the Netflix drama in 2017 after multiple allegations of sexual assault. [The Wrap]

» An Orange County restaurant owner is causing a stir in Venice where he posted an anti-COVID vaccination sign he posted on the side of an apartment building along the famous boardwalk, which reads “Leave the Vax, Take the Cannoli.” The owner, Tony Roman, said he believes that face masks and vaccine mandates are tyrannical theft to his civil liberties. [Los Angeles Times]

» Forty-four percent of current non-parents between the ages of 18 and 49 said they are unlikely to have children in the future, according to a new Pew Research Center survey. This marks a 37 percent increase from respondents in 2018. [KTLA]

» Two longtime Fox News contributors have resigned over Tucker Carlson’s Patriot Purge, a documentary about the January 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. Jonah Goldberg and Stephen Hayes wrote Sunday on their Substack site, the Dispatch, that they left the company because “the voices of the responsible are being drowned out by the irresponsible” opinion of hosts at the network. [Los Angeles Times]

» Lawyers made their closing statements Monday in the trial of three men accused of fatally shooting Ahmaud Arbery, and now jury is expected to head into deliberation. Linda Dunikoski, the prosecutor, told the jury that all three men made assumptions about Arbery because of his race and that they had no justification for chasing him, while defense lawyers for Gregory McMichael and his son Travis McMichael said that their clients were hoping to perform a citizen’s arrest when they chased Arbery in a truck. [New York Times]

» ‘Real World: Los Angeles’ Shows How Far We Have–And Haven’t–All Come The cast of MTV 90’s reality show returns to Venice Beach, where that infamous Tami and David fight went down.

» Op-Ed: Top Cops Fighting COVID Vaccine Mandates Are A Public Health Crisis

Los Angeles County Sheriff candidate Cecil Rhambo takes Sheriff Alex Villanueva to task over his stance on COVID



» Is Dianne Feinstein Going to Die in the U.S. Senate? With Sen. Patrick Leahy retiring at the end of this term, the job of President Pro Tempore of the Senate would fall to the 88-year-old Feinstein

What Astroworld Could’ve Learned From These Three Historic L.A. Concerts

Late in 1963, New York concert promoter Sid Bernstein cut a deal with Beatles manager Brian Epstein to bring the English group to America. They performed in Washington, D.C. and twice at New York’s Carnegie Hall and appeared live on The Ed Sullivan Show; their first Sullivan appearance was viewed by nearly 73 million people and primed the market for the Beatles’ monthlong North American concert tour in August and September of 1964. When it was over, a new concert business model had emerged that depended on image, promotion, hype, strategic ticket pricing, venue size, transportation, DJs, record sales, hysteria, and stamina. One of the tour’s key stops was at the Hollywood Bowl, August 23, 1964.

