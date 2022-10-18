Daily Brief: Kevin de Leon Took Donations From Mobster; Dems Split On Wealth Tax For EVs

Also, narcissist mogul Kanye West now says that he doesn’t hate Jews themselves, but rather the global schemes he believes they masterminded

» Tax The Rich For More EVs? Democrats Split A ballot measure that would add a 1.75 percent tax on personal income of more than $2 million to help put more electric cars on the road. State analysts estimate that the measure would raise up to $5 billion a year, mostly to help people purchase electric vehicles and to build charging stations; some funds would also be dedicated to resources for fighting wildfires. The measure may seem tailored toward winning support from California Dems, but Proposition 30 has one notable opponent: Gov. Gavin Newsom. [AP]

» California’s Inland Empire Pushes Back on Booming Warehouse Construction In the early 1990s, there were about 650 warehouses in the Inland Empire, according to a Pitzer College data tool. By 2021, there were nearly 4,000. Now, IE residents are beginning to push back against the negative environmental impact of warehouse construction. “For too long it’s been build, build, build, with no repercussions,” said Alicia Aguayo, a member of a local group called People’s Collective for Environmental Justice. [NY Times]

» George Floyd’s Family Considering Lawsuit Against Kanye West After Fentanyl Claim Kanye West’s latest controversial remarks could land him in a legal battle. The spiraling mogul, who has changed his name to Ye, spoke on a recent episode of the podcast “Drink Champs,” where he discussed the death of George Floyd: “They hit him with the fentanyl. If you look, the guy’s knee wasn’t even on his neck like that,” Ye said in reference to Candice Owens’ George Floyd documentary. [CNN]

» Harrison Ford Cast In Captain America: New World Order Screen legend Harrison Ford will be officially entering the MCU, taking over the Marvel role of General Thaddeus “Thunderbolt” Ross in the upcoming Captain America film. Ford will star opposite Anthony Mackie, with Shira Haas, Tim Blake Nelson and Carl Lumbly also amongst the ensemble. While the new film’s plot is being kept under wraps, Mackie will reprise his role as Sam Wilson, who assumed the mantle of Captain America in Disney+’s hit series The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. Julius Onah is set to direct. [Deadline]

» California Drivers Can Now Sport Digital License Plates On Their Cars The Golden State had previously been piloting alternatives to traditional license plates, but a law signed by Gov. Gavin Newsom in late September extends the option to all drivers. California motorists will now have the option of sticking license plate-sized screens to their bumpers, which display the driver’s license number and allow for license registration to be renewed automatically. Users can even change between light and dark modes and customize the plates with personalized banners. [NPR]

» Ezra Miller Pleads Not Guilty to Burglary, Faces Up to 25 Years in Prison

“Ezra would like to acknowledge the love and support they have received from their family and friends,” Miller’s attorney said

» 5 Los Angeles Homes That Come With an Elevator The residential real estate flex du jour? In-home elevators. You’ll find them rising in these L.A. homes hitting the market

» Ask Chris: The Fate of the Coins Tossed Into Disneyland Fountains

Email any of your burning questions about Los Angeles to [email protected]

Editor’s Note: Why This Issue Is A Little Bit Scary With Halloween just around the corner, we wanted to dive into the spirit of the holiday by making this issue just a little bit scary. Unfortunately, we may have overdone it. For starters, there’s Aaron Gell’s extraordinary cover story about an L.A. novelist-turned-amateur sleuth who may very well have solved the decades-old mystery of the identity of the Zodiac killer. You remember Zodiac—the serial slayer who terrorized Northern California in the late 1960s and whose taunting notes to police and reporters became the inspirations for scores of smugly superior fictional mass murderers like Hannibal Lechter. After you finish that piece, you’ll be switching on lights all over your house. But, if for some reason, serial killers don’t frighten you, writer-at-large Peter Kiefer’s piece on the looming ARkStorm—a catastrophic weather event that UCLA scientists predict could happen anytime over the next 50 years—will definitely have you inspecting your weather stripping. Or maybe buying a boat. Or moving to Kansas. It’s that terrifying a read. [FULL STORY]

