Daily Brief: Karine Jean-Pierre Becomes 1st Black White House Press Secretary

» Karine Jean-Pierre Will Become the 1st Black White House Press Secretary President Biden on Thursday tapped Karine Jean-Pierre, the principal deputy press secretary, to replace Jen Psaki as the new White House press secretary, making her the first Black and out LGBTQ person to hold the position. [The New York Times]

» Man Found Guilty of Killing Girlfriend After TikTok Tip Leads to Arrest

A viral hashtag on TikTok is credited for helping authorities locate and arrest Victor Hugo Sosa in the stabbing death of his 19-year-old girlfriend, Daisy Delao. Sosa has been convicted of first-degree murder. [KTLA]

» Hot Wheels Debuts First Ever Remote-controlled Wheelchair Toy The toymaker company partnered with Aaron “Wheelz” Fotheringham, a five-time Wheelchair Motocross World Champion and Paralympic athlete, to create its first-ever remote-controlled wheelchair toy in an effort to expand its representation. [ABC7]

» Protestors Hold Rally in Support of Abortion Rights in DTLA After a leaked draft opinion suggested the U.S. Supreme Court could overturn Roe v. Wade, demonstrators rallied in support of abortion rights in downtown L.A. on Thursday. [KTLA]

» Nearly 30 Arrested in Child Pornography, Sex Offender Registration Cases in Riverside County Riverside investigators arrested 26 people in April on suspicion of possession of child pornography and failure to register as sex offenders with law enforcement, according to authorities. [Los Angeles Times]

These Rare Disney Relics Will be Available for Auction This Month

Disney fanatics will get the opportunity to purchase memorabilia from “The Happiest Place on Earth” for the very first time at a Beverly Hills auction this month.

From May 21-22, Heritage Auctions will be presenting the Disneyland: The Auction, featuring nearly 700 items. The auction includes an extensive collection of rare items ranging from retired ride vehicles, authentic Disneyland reference manuals and tickets, theme park display signs, signed movie posters, and other unique Mouse House artifacts.

The historic pieces come from the personal collection of renowned voice actor, Scott Rummell, who has lent his talents to everything from Marvel movie trailers to numerous commercials, to Disney advertisements.

