Daily Brief: Karen Bass’s Los Angeles; Editor’s Note: The Car Issue

» Progress Made On Keystone Oil Spill Cleanup On Monday, Canada’s TC Energy Corp announced it has cleaned up roughly 2,600 barrels of oil following a 14,000 crude oil barrel spill in Kansas last Wednesday. It is one of the largest U.S. spills in decades though officials have not yet confirmed its cause. The statement came on the heels of a Monday meeting during which TC Energy and county officials discussed how to contain and clean the spill, which led to the shutdown of the Keystone Pipeline. Officials have not yet confirmed a timetable for restarting the pipeline. [Reuters]

» Man Appears In Federal Court For Alleged Role In Pan Am Flight 103 Catastrophe The former Libyan intelligence officer accused of making the explosive responsible for the 1988 Pan Am Flight catastrophe, killing all 259 passengersd and crew members, appeared in federal court on Monday. Charged with an act of international terrorism, Abu Agila Mohammad Mas’ud Kheir Al-Marimi is the first of three Libyan intelligence officials to appear in an American courtroom for prosecution. The announcement of charges first came on December 21, 2020, the 32nd anniversary of the bombing. [AP]

» Breonna Taylor’s Boyfriend Wins $2 Million Settlement Breonna Taylor’s boyfriend, Kenneth Walker, has agreed to a $2 million settlement with city officials following Taylor’s shooting in 2020. The decision follows a $12 million settlement reached between Taylor’s family and Louisville officials in 2020. Walker was present with Taylor on the night of her shooting when three police officers burst into Taylor’s apartment, executing a search justified with falsified evidence. Three officers involved in the raid are facing charges for violating Taylor’s civil rights. Other terms of the settlement include implementing city-wide police reform, including requiring all search warrants to be approved by a senior officer. [BBC]

» U.S. Expects Tuesday Announcement of Nuclear Fusion Milestone Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm is expected to make an announcement Tuesday regarding a scientific breakthrough that could help turn nuclear fusion into a practical source of clean, inexpensive energy that doesn’t exacerbate global warming damage or create radioactive waste. While the development still faces many obstacles, researchers are noting the historic nature of discovering a fusion reaction that produces more energy than it takes in. [Politico]

