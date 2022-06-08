Daily Brief: Karen Bass and Rick Caruso Advance in Race for L.A. Mayor

» Karen Bass and Rick Caruso Head to November Runoff in Los Angeles Mayoral Race Neither Rick Caruso or U.S. Rep. Karen Bass earned more than 50 percent of the vote—which would have allowed them to win outright on Tuesday—in Los Angeles’ race for mayor, but the candidates breezed past their opponents. [Associated Press]

» Matthew McConaughey Makes Emotional Plea for Gun Reform During a White House briefing on Tuesday, the Oscar-winning actor called on Congress to “reach a higher ground” and pass gun control legislation in honor of the children and teachers killed in last month’s shooting at an elementary school in his hometown of Uvalde, Texas. [The Hollywood Reporter]

» Angels Fire Joe Maddon After 12-Game Losing Streak, Phil Nevin Named Interim Manager The Los Angeles Angels, mired in a 12-game losing streak, fired manager Joe Maddon on Tuesday and named third-base coach Phil Nevin as interim manager for the rest of the season. [ESPN]

» California Drivers Have Yet to Master the Art of the Zipper Merge Although many people practice merging early on the freeway, a growing body of research over the past decade has found that people merging late—zipper merging—is actually the more efficient and safer thing to do, especially in jam-packed traffic. [Los Angeles Times]

» San Francisco Voters Oust District Attorney Chesa Boudin San Francisco residents voted to fire District Attorney Chesa Boudin following a contentious election over the prosecutor’s handling of crime. [Axios]

TOP STORIES FROM L.A. MAG

» Poll: Angelenos Are Losing Faith in LAPD But Don’t Want Fewer Cops Almost 40 percent of L.A. voters disapprove of the job the police department is doing, according to a new poll by UC Berkeley and the Los Angeles Times

» How The Media Fumbled the Johnny Depp v. Amber Heard Verdict Many pundits were quick to conclude the opposite of what everyone who watched the defamation trial had decided. So social influencers picked up the slack

» Walmart Cancels Chaokoh Coconut Milk Due to Forced Monkey Labor People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals has accused the Thai brand of using and abusing chained monkeys for the coconut harvest

» Dee Wallace Celebrates ‘E.T.’ for Blockbuster’s 40th Birthday (Exclusive) Perhaps the greatest of all Spielberg moms, and one of the world’s top scream queens, Dee Wallace looks back at the magic four decades later

ONE MORE THING

Baz Luhrmann’s ‘Elvis’ May Be the Music Biopic to End All Biopics

All the way from Australia, Elvis surfs in on a wave of audacity, which will surprise no one familiar with the movies of writer-director Baz Luhrmann. Elvis Presley was the most mythic self-made American since F. Scott Fitzgerald’s romantic antihero Jay Gatsby, the subject of Luhrmann’s last movie, except Presley was real: a Southern high school weirdo in eyeliner and bolero pants turned truck driver turned musical messiah who did nothing much but change the world. Only the Beatles a decade later would exceed Presley’s impact, unifying and transforming a generation and Western culture.

In the seven decades since Presley first hit, his reputation has survived its original controversies only to court new ones about the way he mashed up Black church hymns and white-trash honky-tonk, Tin Pan Alley and backstreet ballads. What Presley, more than anyone, made clear was how much everyone around the world loves American music however they otherwise feel about America.

[FULL STORY]

Want the Daily Brief in your inbox? Sign up for our newsletters today.