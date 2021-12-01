Daily Brief: Jussie Smollett Trial, Michigan School Shooting

Also, Dr. Mehmet Oz, the celebrity physician most known as the host of the ”Dr. Oz Show,” announced his candidacy for Senate in Pennsylvania

» Nearly three years after Jussie Smollett was accused of lying to Chicago police when he claimed that he was the victim of a racist and homophobic attack, the actor’s criminal trial began on Monday. The former Empire star, who recently made his directorial debut with the adaptation of B-Boy Blues, is facing six felony counts of disorderly conduct and a maximum sentence of three years in prison. [Vulture]

» Less than two weeks after her highly anticipated album 30 released, Adele announced on Tuesday that she will be Las Vegas’ newest resident performer. The Grammy-winning singer will headline a four-month-long exclusive residency entitled “Weekends With Adele,” which will run from Jan. 21 to April 16 at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace Hotel. [The Hollywood Reporter]

» A 15-year-old boy is in custody after fatally shooting three students and injuring eight at his high school in Oxford, Michigan, according to authorities. The Oxford High School students killed were a 16-year-old boy, a 14-year-old girl and a 17-year-old girl. [CNN]

» Dr. Mehmet Oz, the celebrity physician most known as the host of the Dr. Oz Show, announced on Tuesday that he is running for Senate in Pennsylvania as a Republican candidate. “Witnessing our nation’s failings of Covid, I learned that when you mix politics and medicine, you get politics instead of solutions,” Oz said in the announcement posted on his website. “That’s why I am running for United States Senate—to help fix the problems and to help us all heal.” [The Hollywood Reporter]

» Alice Sebold, the best-selling author of the memoir Lucky and the novel The Lovely Bones, apologized publicly to a man who was wrongly convicted for raping her in 1982 after she identified him as her attacker. “I am sorry most of all for the fact that the life you could have led was unjustly robbed from you, and I know that no apology can change what happened to you and never will,” Sebold said in a statement posted on Medium. Of the many things I wish for you, I hope most of all that you and your family will be granted the time and privacy to heal.” [New York Times]

» The Los Angeles City Council unanimously approved an ordinance which bans the possession and sale of ghost guns. The mandate, which Mayor Eric Garcetti is expected to sign, prohibits the possession, sale, purchase, receipt or transportation of firearms without serial numbers, as well as the parts used to make them. [Los Angeles Times]

TOP STORIES FROM L.A. MAG

» Rihanna, Hero of a New Republic The multi-platinum, billionaire superstar has been named a national hero by her newly emancipated homeland of Barbados

» Astroworld Family Tells Travis Scott to Keep His Funeral Money “This isn’t a photo-op,” the family of 9-year-old Ezra Blount told Scott when he offered to pay for the boy’s funeral and asked to meet them

» Running on Empty: These Are the Hardest Items to Find in L.A. As the supply chain goes insane, L.A. stores are suddenly selling out of everything from dog food to Dom Pérignon

ONE MORE THING

L.A. Businesses Will Now Be Penalized for Not Checking Your COVID Status

Beginning Monday, indoor businesses in Los Angeles will face fines and citations if they fail to comply with some of the strictest COVID vaccination mandates in the country. Although the rules went into effect on November 8, enforcement of the regulation that employees must check the vaccination status of their patrons commences today.

As KTLA reports, businesses such as restaurants, bars, theaters and gyms—as well as the operators of large outdoor events—will be given a warning the first time they’re caught failing to review the vaccination proofs of guests, followed by a fine of $1,000 for a second offense. The third strike will earn establishments a $2,000 fine, and if that doesn’t get the message across, fourth and subsequent violations will be met with a penalty of $5,000.

