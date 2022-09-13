Daily Brief: Judge Refuses Bail for Windsor Hills Driver; Settlement Reached in L.A. County Homelessness Lawsuit

Also, after trading in his paella pans for borscht bowls in Ukraine, chef José Andrés is opening three new restaurants in downtown’s Conrad Hotel

» Dozens Rescued After Cars Become Stuck In Mudslide Near Lake Hughes Heavy rain in parts of Southern California has led to mudslides and flash flood warnings. In the Lake Hughes area, 24 cars were stuck in the mud Sunday evening as drivers were attempting to get around a shutdown of the northbound 5 Freeway near Castaic, which had been damaged by the Route Fire. First responders rescued about 53 stranded people. Thankfully, no injuries were reported. [ABC7]

» California Doubles Down On Its Housing Laws As the legislative session drew to a close last month, lawmakers approved two major bills aimed at transforming malls, office buildings and parking lots into housing. Affordable housing advocates cheered the measures, which could result in millions more homes in the Golden State. In recent years, the state has had no trouble passing pro-housing laws. But enforcing them is another problem. [NY Times]

» California Is Using Fewer Antipsychotic Drugs On Children According to a new study, California has dramatically curbed its use of antipsychotic medication to control emotionally troubled foster children, raising hopes of a changing culture in juvenile mental health care. Researchers found a 58% drop in prescriptions of antipsychotics – the most powerful and concerning psychiatric drugs – for the state’s abused and neglected children from 2011 to 2020. [Mercury]

» California becomes first US state to begin ranking extreme heat wave events Heat is the top weather-related killer in the U.S. With a growing number of heat waves per year in California, Gov. Gavin Newsom recently signed into law a heat wave ranking system bill aimed at preparing the state for dangerous extreme heat events. The California EPA has until Jan. 1, 2025, to create the yet-to-be-established statewide ranking system. “With lives and livelihoods on the line, we cannot afford to delay,” Newsom said. The Governor has also signed three other heat-related bills into law. [USA Today]

» The Little Mermaid Teaser With Halle Bailey Scores Over 104 Million Views The teaser for Disney’s new live-action The Little Mermaid, starring the five-time Grammy-nominated Halle Bailey is already getting a lot of attention. Worldwide views of the film’s trailer across social platforms shot above all other recent Disney titles, including “Cruella” (68 million views), “Beauty and the Beast” (94 million views), “Alladin” (74 million views) and “Maleficent 2” (62 million views). The teaser has also sparked an adorable TikTok trend as parents film their kids’ ecstatic reaction’s to a new world under the sea. [Variety]

» Judge Refuses Bail for Windsor Hills Driver Charged in 6 Deaths

The nurse who killed five people and an unborn baby while allegedly speeding at 130 mph will remain in jail for the time being



My Dinner with José Andrés José Andrés is finally, after all his world traveling, on vacation. He’s smoking a cigar in the Spanish beach town of Zahara de los Atunes, doing his version of relaxing, which, judging from the activity going on in the background of our Zoom call, involves about 7,000 friends. But in a few days, the 53-year-old restaurateur—whose bushy white beard makes him look like an Ernest Hemingway impersonator—will be slipping into one of his signature multipocketed fishing vests (phone, money, batteries, GPS system, cigars) and heading to Ukraine. Unless a natural disaster or another war or a plague of locusts strikes first, in which case, he’ll take his movable feast of a field kitchen there instead. Andrés, though, has gone way beyond Hemingway’s famous volunteer mission as a Red Cross ambulance driver during World War I. Through his World Central Kitchen, he’s providing emergency food assistance to the whole planet. Haiti, Puerto Rico, Beirut, Uganda, Nicaragua, cruise ships quarantined in port when COVID-19 first hit—if it showed up on a CNN ticker, chances are he went there. [FULL STORY]

