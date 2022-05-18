Daily Brief: Judge Halts Sale of Angel Stadium, Netflix Cuts 150 Jobs

Also, U.S. authorities found a massive drug smuggling tunnel that runs from Tijuana to San Diego

» OC Judge Halts Sale of Angel Stadium Amid FBI Corruption Probe An Orange County Superior Court judge paused the $320-million sale of Angel Stadium Tuesday amid a public corruption investigation into Anaheim Mayor Harry Sidhu. [Los Angeles Times]

» Netflix Cuts 150 Jobs to Cope with Slow Subscriber Growth The streaming giant is laid off about 150 employees, less than two percent of its workforce, amid a slowdown in the company’s revenue growth. [Deadline]

» Could the Uptick in COVID Hospitalizations Prompt the Return of Mask Requirements in LA County? Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer on Tuesday reported that the cumulative seven-day average rate of new cases in Los Angeles County is now 185 per 100,000 residents, above the rate of 176 from last week. If that rate hits 200 per 100,000 residents, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will shift the county from the “low” community COVID level to “medium.” [NBC Los Angeles]

» Authorities Locate Massive Drug-Smuggling Tunnel Between Tijuana and San Diego U.S. authorities on Monday announced the discovery of a drug smuggling tunnel—running about the length of six football fields—from Tijuana to a warehouse in an industrial area in San Diego. Officials seized 1,762 pounds of cocaine, 165 pounds of meth, and 3.5 pounds of heroin in connection with the investigation. [CBS News]

» Jerry Lee Lewis, Keith Whitley, Joe Galante to Join Country Music Hall of Fame Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Jerry Lee Lewis, late country singer Keith Whitley, and music executive Joe Galante will be inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame. [The Hollywood Reporter]

TOP STORIES FROM L.A. MAG

» Laguna Mass Shooting Suspect: ‘I Just Don’t Care About My Life Anymore’ The accused Laguna Woods church gunman was broke, his wife had left him, and the rent went up, his neighbor near the Vegas strip says

» Disney+ Lays Down Ad Rules: No Politicians, No Competition, No Booze ”We can see the additive nature of an ad-driven service that enables us to keep the price lower,” said Disney CEO Bob Chapek

» Depp Trial: Amber’s Bridal Party Shrooms and James Franco Pops By Amber Heard admits the bridesmaids planned to trip face before the wedding, and James Franco paid a late night visit while Johnny was away

» Mike Feuer Drops Out of Mayor’s Race and Backs Karen Bass City Attorney also takes shots at developer Rick Caruso

ONE MORE THING

The Only 7 Takeaways From NBC, FOX’s UpFronts That Anyone Will Care About

The broadcast television UpFronts are once again upon us. It’s that time of year when network execs pitch their planned program slates for the coming year to potential advertisers. NBCUniversal and Fox kicked off the week with presentations on what to expect for the 2022 – 2023 programming season.

It’s tradition for networks to release their full fall schedules before starting their upfronts. Unlike NBC, which released its fall lineup, Fox kept its plans close to the vest, leaving premiere dates for highly-anticipated programs like the Susan Sarandon-starring country drama, Monarch, or Dan Harmon’s new animated series Krapopolis up to speculation. Considering the fact that Fox’s presentation was mostly pre-recorded (after the event has celebrated its return to in-person attendance), it seemed like the network was struggling to solidify its fall strategy.

