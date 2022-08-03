Daily Brief: Joey Gallo Is Coming To LA; Newsom Declares Monkeypox Emergency

Also, Nathan Fluellen is making waves in the surfing community, hosting the largest gathering of black surfers in history.

» What 3 Past Taiwan Strait Crises Can Teach Us About U.S.-China Tensions Today House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s plane touched down in Taiwan on Tuesday evening local time. Her visit sparked warnings from mainland China, and the risk of a fourth crisis in the area known as the Taiwan Strait. [NPR]

» World Sees Vindication In Biden’s Afghanistan Drawdown One Year And One Drone Strike Later The killing of al-Zawahri marks a bookend of sorts to the president’s much-criticized troop drawdown. But is it a foreboding one? [Politico]

» California Facing Risk of Revenue Shortfall as Economy Slows In a post Monday, Deputy Legislative Analyst Brian Uhler estimated that the state’s revenue from personal-income, corporation and sales taxes will likely trail projections by $5.5 billion for the year that ends in June 2023. [Bloomberg]

» ‘Irredeemable’ ‘Batgirl’ Movie Gets ‘Shelved’ By Warner Bros. Despite $70M Price Tag The reportedly $70 million movie (the source said the budget was actually more than $100 million), which was doing test screenings for audiences in anticipation of a late 2022 debut, would rank among the most expensive cinematic castoffs ever. [NY Post]

» Dodgers Acquire Joey Gallo From Yankees Gallo, 28, is a two-time All-Star and a career .201 hitter with 170 homers in parts of eight seasons. Prior to his time with the Yankees, he was considered one of the game’s premiere power bats, averaging nearly 40 homers during a full season’s worth of play. [CBS]

» Newsom Declares Monkeypox State of Emergency as Virus Spreads



» Responding to Elon Musk’s Countersuit, Twitter Subpoenas All His Pals Twitter is burying Elon Musk’s friends and acquaintances with subpoenas, and the billionaire’s colleagues say it’s a fishing expedition

» Yreka ‘Cat Man’ and His McKinney Fire Rescue Kittens Go Viral

An evacuation resulted in one man spending two nights in a tent with nine foster kittens and two older cats

Editor’s Note: Maybe We’re the Sane Ones In other parts of the country, a lot of people think of Los Angeles as Crazy Town. They imagine that we’re a city full of kooks and flakes and phonies. As if someone grabbed America by the East Coast, gave it a good shake, and all the weird bits that weren’t bolted down slid across the Great Plains, bounced over the Rockies, and landed here, in our palm tree–lined, sun-dappled, movie star–infested asylum of a burg. On Fox News, California is a punchline—La La Land, as Tucker Carlson calls it. And, OK, while some of that might be sort of true, I can’t help but wonder if perhaps they’ve got it backward. As I’ve watched events unfold in recent months—women’s reproductive rights being stripped away by right-wing state legislatures, common-sense gun laws being struck down even as third-graders are shot dead; the revelation that a president of the United States tried to carjack his own SUV and drive it to an armed insurrection at the Capitol—I’ve started to think that maybe we’re the sane ones. It’s everyone else in America who seems kind of crazy right now. [FULL STORY]

