Daily Brief: Joe Buscaino Drops Out of Mayoral Race, Blood Moon Eclipse

» Joe Buscaino Drops Out of LA Mayoral Race, Endorses Rick Caruso Los Angeles City Councilman Joe Buscaino announced on Thursday that he was ending his bid for mayor and threw his support behind billionaire developer Rick Caruso. [KTLA]

» How to See the Blood Moon Eclipse Happening This Weekend ABC7 shares the best way to see the first total lunar eclipse of 2022 on Sunday, May 15. [ABC7]

» Matt Damon Slammed for Crypto Ad as Market Plummets With crypto currency reaching 16-month lows this week, those who have lost money are coming after the actor who became the face of Crypto.com last fall. [The Wrap]

» Hawthorne Gets the Elon Musk Makeover The sleepy city, which is home to Musk’s SpaceX, has become an unlikely focal point for a new era of manufacturing that is expected to double this year. [Bloomberg]

» Landmark Theatres’ Pico Location Set to Close at the End of May After 15 years, the Landmark Theatres’ flagship venue will close when its lease expires on May 31. [Deadline]

» California’s Minimum Wage to Hit $15.50… Due to Inflation Governor Gavin Newsom announced Thursday that the state’s minimum wage will increase to $15.50 an hour in January

‘Summer Happenings’ Will Return to the Broad This Year with Thundercat and Arooj Aftab (Exclusive)

The Broad has officially announced the return of its live music and performance series, “Summer Happenings,” with headliners Thundercat and Arooj Aftab with more headliners to come in the future.

This series marks a true comeback, as the event has not gripped live summer audiences since 2018. Performances will take place on a monthly basis all throughout the museum and on the adjacent East West Bank Plaza.

“After a three-year hiatus, it’s great to present a uniquely diverse roster of emerging and established performers to our Los Angeles audience,” Ed Patuto, Director of Audience Engagement at The Broad, told Los Angeles magazine.

