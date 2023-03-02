Daily Brief: Inside Daniel Yuen’s Missing Person Case; Battle to End Forced Labor in California

TODAY’S ESSENTIAL NEWS

» Permanent Housing Facility For Homeless Veterans Opens At West L.A. VA For 59 homeless veterans in Los Angeles County, a new facility will offer them a comfortable place to stay as they try to get back on their feet. As part of a multistep plan to fix the city’s homeless problem, the West Los Angeles Veterans Affairs campus has been transformed into a community for now formerly, mostly older, homeless veterans. [ABC]

» California Serial Bombing Suspect Arrested After Seven Separate Explosions California police arrested who they believe to be a serial bomber, allegedly responsible for seven bombings within a three-month span. The Fresno Police Department announced the arrest of Scott Anderson, 44, on Wednesday, who is accused of the series of bombings, which started back in Dec. 13, 2022. Six of the bombings resulted in vehicle explosions, including one Fresno County Probation vehicle. The other was a mailbox. [Fox]

» RFK Assassin Sirhan Sirhan Denied Parole By California Board A California panel on Wednesday denied parole for Robert F. Kennedy assassin Sirhan Sirhan, saying the 78-year-old prisoner still lacks insight into what caused him to shoot the senator and presidential candidate in 1968. Sirhan’s lawyer Angela Berry disputed that saying Sirhan has shown awareness of his crime, and his psychiatrists have said for decades that he is unlikely to re-offend or be a danger to society. Two years ago, a different California parole board had agreed with Berry, voting to release Sirhan, but Gov. Gavin Newson rejected the decision in 2022. [KTLA]

» Sinkhole Swallows Vehicle At Ventura County High School A large sinkhole swallowed a vehicle at a Ventura County high school on Wednesday, prompting evacuations and closures. Photos from the scene show the vehicle overturned inside a 10-foot wide and 20-foot length sinkhole in front of the Santa Paula High School campus. [KTLA]

TOP STORIES FROM L.A. MAG

» Suspect No. 1: Inside Daniel Yuen’s Missing Person Case The 2004 disappearance of a New Jersey teenager sent to a notorious San Bernardino County group home for depression treatment—and his alleged reappearance in San Diego—made national headlines. But was it all a web of lies?

