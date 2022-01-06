Daily Brief: Indoor Mask Mandate Extended, Trump Cancels Jan. 6 Event

Also, more than 1,000 firefighters, paramedics, and police officers in the Los Angeles region have tested positive for COVID

» California Extends Indoor Mask Mandate Through February 15 The mandate, which went into effect on Dec. 15, 2021, was initially set to expire on Jan. 15, but has been extended through mid-February due to an unprecedented rise of COVID cases throughout the state, Health and Human Services Secretary Dr. Mark Ghaly announced Wednesday. [KTLA]



» ‘Unprecedented Surge’ in COVID Cases Among Firefighters, Paramedics, and Paramedics More than 1,000 firefighters, paramedics, and police officers in the Los Angeles region were at home quarantining on Tuesday after testing positive for COVID. [Los Angeles Times]

» Trump Cancels Jan. 6 Event After Allies Call It a Distraction Former President Donald Trump on Tuesday canceled a news conference that was scheduled to take place at his Mar-a-Lago resort on Thursday evening—the one-year anniversary of the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol. [New York Times]

» ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ and ‘The Rookie’ Among ABC Shows to Halt Production Due to COVID At least three Los Angeles-based ABC dramas including Grey’s Anatomy, Station 19, and The Rookie have been delayed the restart of production as a result of the Omicron variant COVID surge. [TV Line]

» ‘And Just Like That …’ Chris Noth Finale Cameo Scrapped Noth’s character, Mr. Big who is the husband of Carrie Bradshaw (Sarah Jessica Parker), will no longer make a resurgence in the Sex and the City reboot following sexual assault allegations against the actor. [The Hollywood Reporter]



TOP STORIES FROM L.A. MAG

» L.A.’s First Case of ‘Flurona’ May Have Been Detected A local COVID testing site announced Wednesday that a teenage boy has tested positive for both influenza and COVID aka ”flurona”

» Razing the Roof: The Sky’s the Limit For Deep-Pocketed Buyers Hawthrone is hot; and yes, you can actually rent for $2,000 in Beverly Hills

» Steven Spielberg’s Daughter Gets Engaged to Famed NYC Restauranteur’s Son Harry McNally, son of Keith McNally, plans to wed 31 year old Sasha Spielberg



ONE MORE THING

Shaquille O’Neal Teases ‘Epic’ Super Bowl Party in Los Angeles

Shaquille O’Neal is returning to Los Angeles to give Super Bowl LVI a larger than life party. Unlike the majority of the events designed for Hollywood’s elite, the former Lakers star is opening Shaq’s Fun House Presented by FTX to the public so his fans can also experience a slam dunk of a weekend.

“Listen, it’s Super Bowl Weekend. People save up all the money they have to get to Super Bowl Weekend, and I want to add to that,” O’Neal told LA Mag. “I don’t want people to be like, ‘Man, I paid all this money and went to the party and people stood around.’ I want people to have a great time.”

“When I was living in L.A., I had the title of the best party thrower ever,” the athlete added. “My parties were epic when I was playing in L.A., so I plan on bringing another epic party back to L.A.”

[FULL STORY]

Want the Daily Brief in your inbox? Sign up for our newsletters today.