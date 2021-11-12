Daily Brief: In-N-Out Burger Owner Talks to Florida Gov. After COVID Disputes

Also, Lady Gaga quietly sells her Laurel Canyon compound and Adele opens up about her divorce to Simon Konecki

» Just weeks after two In-N-Out Burger locations were temporarily closed for failing to check the vaccination statuses of its patrons, the restaurant’s owner Lynsi Snyder-Ellingson, had a call with Florida Governor Ron DeSantis on Monday to discuss the possibility of expanding to the Sunshine State. During that conversation, DeSantis’ offered to do business with the burger joint, but In-N-Out said in a statement to ABC that they have “no plans or intention to expand operations or move its corporate headquarters to Florida.” [ABC7]

» In the December cover story of Rolling Stone, Adele, opened up about her divorce from Simon Konecki. “It made me really sad,” the 33-year-old singer said. “Then having so many people that I don’t know know that I didn’t make that work … it fucking devastated me. I was embarrassed. No one made me feel embarrassed, but you feel like you didn’t do a good job.” [Rolling Stone]

» A judge on Wednesday denied a request from the Los Angele Police Protective League for a temporary restraining order against the city’s COVID vaccine mandate. California Superior Court Judge Mitchell L. Beckloff said the police union did not provide enough evidence that any immediate harm was present. [CBS Los Angeles]

» Jeopardy! is launching a new tournament in December that gives American professors the chance to compete for a prize of $100,000 every weeknight. Fifteen college and university professors, who have already been selected, will compete from Dec. 6-17 in the “2021 Professors Tournament.” [People]

» Following an investigation into a drug-trafficking organization based in Mexico, the Huntington Beach Police Department seized more than $1 million in narcotics and arrested two people this week. Two men, ages 21 and 29, who have not been named yet, were taken into custody Tuesday evening in the city of Bell, authorities said. [Los Angeles Times]

