Daily Brief: How This COVID Surge Is Different, The Starless Golden Globes

» Hospitals Are Seeing More COVID Patients, But Some Officials Say This Surge is Different From Last Winter Roughly two-thirds of patients who have tested positive for COVID at hospitals run by the Los Angeles County Department of Health Services were admitted for something other than the virus—a stark difference from what the county’s public hospitals saw in earlier surges when most COVID-positive patients were hospitalized because the virus had sickened them. [Los Angeles Times]



» Golden Globes Will Go On Without Celebs, Press, or An Audience The Golden Globe Awards, dubbed “Hollywood’s Party of the Year,” will take place on Sunday without a television broadcast, a host, or stars in attendance. The Hollywood Foreign Press Assn. offered no details about a possible livestream, but said more information will be forthcoming. [The Hollywood Reporter]

» L.A. County Suspends All Criminal Trials for Two Weeks Due to Omicron Surge In an effort to “balance access to justice with local public safety needs,” Los Angeles County will halt all criminal trials for two weeks beginning Wednesday. [Los Angeles Times]

» ‘Tiger King’ Star Joe Exotic Set to be Resentenced on Jan. 28 in Murder-for-hire Plot A federal judge in Oklahoma set a Jan. 28 resentencing date for Joseph Maldonado-Passage, also known as Joe Exotic, after an appeals court found that the court applied a prison range that was too high, records show. [NBC News]

» Larry Elder Won’t Seek Rematch Against Gov. Gavin Newsom in 2022 Following Recall Loss The conservative talk show announced Tuesday that instead of challenging Newsom again, he is forming a political action committee, Elder for America PAC, to help Republicans running for the Senate and House of Representatives put Congress back in GOP control. [Los Angeles Times]



