Daily Brief: How Russia’s Invasion of Ukraine Impacts SoCal Economy

» Here’s Everything You Need to Know About Russia’s Invasion of Ukraine Live updates from the New York Times on Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, which has left hundreds dead. U.S. President Joe Biden has also announced new sanctions against Russia in response to the invasion. [New York Times]

» Woody Allen is Releasing Essay Collection After Sexual Abuse Allegations A year after an HBO documentary shed new light on sexual abuse allegations against him, the filmmaker is planning to release a collection of humor essays in June. [Los Angeles Times]

» Ernie Andrews, Jazz Singer and Mainstay on Los Angeles’ Famed Central Avenue Music Scene, Has Died The jazz and blues singer died Monday in Los Angeles at age 94, according to a statement by his family. No cause of death was given. [Los Angeles Times]

» This is How the Russian Invasion of Ukraine Could Impact SoCal Economy In the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the economic impacts could soon be felt in Southern California, especially when it comes to gas prices. [ABC7]

» Sally Kellerman ‘Hot Lips’ Houlihan in ‘M*A*S*H,’ Dies at 84 The native Californian actress, who received an Oscar nomination for her portrayal of U.S. Army Maj. Margaret “Hot Lips” Houlihan in Robert Altman’s M*A*S*H, died Thursday in Woodland Hills, according to her publicist. [The Hollywood Reporter]

TOP STORIES FROM L.A. MAG

ONE MORE THING

Charlize Theron Wanted ‘Protection’ from Tom Hardy on ‘Fury Road’

Writer/director George Miller created a perfect onscreen hell with 2015’s Mad Max: Fury Road—not to mention the perfect action movie. But it turns out that the adventures of Imperator Furiosa (Charlize Theron) and Max Rockatansky (Tom Hardy) charging across the wasteland in search of the Green Place were only slightly more dangerous than dropping its two headstrong stars in the Namibian desert to film the thing.

According to writer Kyle Buchanan’s new oral history of the instant classic, Blood, Sweat & Chrome: The Wild and True Story of Mad Max: Fury Road—excerpted in the latest issue of Vanity Fair—Theron and Hardy were constantly at each other’s throats. In fact, it got so bad at one point that Theron asked for someone to be assigned to her as “protection” from Hardy. Buchanan reports that Theron finally could not constrain her own fury when her co-star was late again for a shoot, and she let the tardy Hardy have it.

