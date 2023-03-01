Daily Brief: How L.A. Will Survive the Coming Apocalypse; What Winter Weather Means For California’s Drought

Also, there could be a positive side to all the recent big mall closures— a bankrupt Orange County shopping mall may help ameliorate the SoCal housing crisis

» Students Pepper-sprayed When Anti-racism Protest Escalates In San Bernardino An anti-racism protest at Indian Springs High School in San Bernardino turned unruly and led to a campus safety officer deploying pepper spray on students Tuesday. The protest, which began around 11:30 a.m., started as peaceful but got out of hand when a group of students “attempted to enter and disrupt” a teacher’s classroom, according to a statement released by the San Bernardino City Unified School District. [KTLA]

» L.A. Agrees To Pay Kobe Bryant Widow Almost $29 Million Los Angeles County has agreed to pay nearly $29 million to NBA superstar Kobe Bryant’s widow after police shared graphic images of his fatal helicopter crash two years ago. Bryant and his daughter Gianna died along with seven others when the aircraft crashed in the L.A. area. His wife, Vanessa Bryant, sued, saying first responders photographed human remains as tradable souvenirs. “Today marks the successful culmination of Mrs. Bryant’s courageous battle to hold accountable those who engaged in this grotesque conduct,” lawyers for the plaintiff said in a statement on Tuesday. [BBC]

» L.A. County Moves Toward Requirement for Seismic Retrofit of Older Buildings The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors took a first step Tuesday toward requiring the retrofit of older, so-called “non-ductile concrete” high rises that are at higher risk of collapse during a powerful earthquake. The board voted unanimously to direct its public works staff and attorneys to draft an update to the county building code that would require retrofitting all such buildings within 10 years that are either located in unincorporated areas or owned by the county. The code would also require that owners of impacted buildings submit structural evaluation reports within three years, and plans to retrofit or demolish the buildings within five years. [CNS]

» Dave Grohl Smoked Brisket For 450 Of L.A.’s Unhoused Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl took his newfound love of grilling to the streets, cooking for more than 450 homeless people. The musician showed up at Hope the Mission’s Trebek Center (Alex Trebek, and his wife Jean, donated half a million dollars to the center) in Northridge last week with brisket, ribs, pork butt, and some BBQ smokers. He got right to work, trimming fat from the meats and prepping them for the smoker just as the storm hit Los Angeles. [L.A. Times]

» Mulholland Will Remain Closed Through Wednesday After Mud Slide Mud and debris damaged a utility pole and prompted evacuations in Beverly Crest Tuesday morning after the weekend’s heavy rains. The area around 13150 West Mulholland Drive saw a mud and debris flow that endangered one or more homes Tuesday morning, the Los Angeles Fire Department reported around 8:37 a.m. No injury or entrapment was reported. Mulholland Drive was closed to all traffic between Deep Canyon Drive and Coldwater Canyon Drive. [Patch]

