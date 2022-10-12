Daily Brief: How L.A. City Council’s Bad Blood Began; Key Suspects In Racist Audio Leak

Also, mixed up mogul Ye has been tossed from Twitter and Instagram for antisemitic ranting, but Elon Musk says he’s got it all under control

» Nearly 1 Million Cannabis Plants Seized During California Crackdowns Counties across Northern, Central and Southern California were targeted over the course of 449 operations as part of a program led by the California Department of Justice’s Campaign Against Marijuana Planting (CAMP). This year authorities have seized nearly one million illegally cultivated cannabis plants as well as over 200,000 pounds of illegally processed cannabis in the state. On Tuesday state prosecutors announced that the Justice Department is beginning an even more aggressive program, the EPIC task force, aimed at investigating who is behind the illegal growing. [KTLA] [AP]

» Celebrity-backed Measure For Arts Education On California Ballot Fewer than a quarter of the state’s public schools have a full-time arts or music education teacher, and most schools serving low-income students offer few, if any, courses in dance, music, theater and visual arts. An effort backed by a celebrity lineup that includes Barbra Streisand and Los Angeles-born rappers will.i.am and Dr. Dre is trying to change that with the help of voters this November. The ballot measure would pump as much as $1 billion a year from the state’s general fund into arts education. [AP]

» Lead Witness Testifies At Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Civil Trial A former manager for a Silicon Valley security business that worked for Facebook testified at Sheriff Laurie Smith’s civil corruption trial that he and his company’s CEO agreed to give political donations to support Smith’s 2018 campaign in exchange for concealed-weapons permits. They claimed that the weapons were needed to help guard their high-profile clients, including Mark Zuckerberg. [SFGate]

» Angela Lansbury, Beloved Star Of ‘Murder, She Wrote,’ Dead At 96 Angela Lansbury garnered her first Oscar nomination for her movie debut, “Gaslight,” in 1944, before her 20th birthday. Her second came the next year for “The Portrait of Dorian Gray,” and again in 1962 as the mother who betrays her son and her country in “The Manchurian Candidate.” And Lansbury, of course, delighted kids and adults with iconic roles in Bedknobs and Broomsticks and voicing Mrs. Potts in Beauty and the Beast, from Disney. The actress accepted an honorary Oscar in 2013, to go beside the five Tony Awards, six Golden Globes, and eleven Emmy nominations she collected over a 40-plus-year career. [CBS]

» Blink-182’s Tom DeLonge, Travis Barker, Mark Hoppus Reunite for Worldwide Tour The iconic punk band is getting back together for the first time since 2015. Also, their new song titled “Edging”—dropping on Friday—marks the first time the trio has been in the studio together in a decade. The international tour will feature openers Turnstile in North America, Rise Against in Australia, The Story So Far in United Kingdom and Europe and Wallows in Latin America. [SFGate]

» L.A. Parks Celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month with Free Movie Nights Through Oct. 15, families will be able to enjoy movies inspired by Latinx culture along with a meal for free at 56 parks all over L.A. County. The events will feature food from local Hispanic businesses. And this is just the first event out of a series by L.A. County Parks celebrating diversity, according to Parks Director Norma Edith García-González. The hope is to expand the program for Black History Month, Pride Month, and the Lunar New Year celebration. [CBS]

ONE MORE THING

A Radically Reimagined Historic Memorial in Little Tokyo For Bill Fujioka, a first-of-its-kind book that lists every person of Japanese ancestry incarcerated during World War II reads like a personal family history book. Among the 125,284 names listed in the unassuming-looking book are those of his father, Willie Fujioka, a U.S. veteran, his grandfather Fred Fujioka, and other family members. With over 1,000 pages, the book embodies the impact of war when innocent people became collateral to hysteria after Japan bombed Pearl Harbor. It precisely enumerates the WWII incarceration experience when Japanese Americans were seen as a threat to national security and incarcerated en masse. It’s easy to get lost in the numbers and the blur of names, but Fujioka wants you to see the book’s spirituality. “It’s full of emotions,” said Fujioka, who is a third-generation Japanese American and former chief executive officer of Los Angeles County. “Each name is a person.” The book, called the Ireichō—a sacred book of names—was hand-sewn together and personally escorted from its San Francisco bookbinder location to Little Tokyo’s Japanese American National Museum for its Sept. 24 installation. It’s the first part of a multi-faceted project that reimagines the future of historical memorials, post-George Floyd. The Ireichō is a decided step away from the permanence of granite and bronze markers and statues that dot Los Angeles’ cityscape and a move toward a new kind of memorial—one that evolves along with the people it embodies. [FULL STORY]

