Daily Brief: How Disney Became the Latest Casualty in America’s Culture Wars, Inside Hollywood’s Orgasm Cult

» The Incumbent v. Challenger Battle: Gil Cedillo and Eunisses Hernandez Tangle in a Tense Council Race Citywide Column: It’s a war to woo progressives for the District 1 post

» LA Schools Tackle Security After Texas Murders, And Defunding Police L.A.’s Board of Ed okayed a plan to cut a 3rd of the school police force in 2021. After the horror in Texas, many parents want to reconsider

» Depp Trial Closing Arguments: If They Abused Each Other, Amber Wins Each ex accused the other of ruining their life through lies and abuse and now a jury can try to make heads or tails of it

MORE FROM L.A. MAG

ONE MORE THING

Offset, eBay Team Up to Offer Most Coveted Sneakers at Affordable Prices

Offset has certainly come a long way since draping himself in all designer for the hypnotic ‘Versace’ music video that broke the internet in 2013. The Lawrenceville-born, Atlanta-raised hip hop artist has transformed himself into a multi-platinum artist, avid businessman, and a staple figure in the sneakerhead community.

He teamed up Friday with eBay and Sole Stage to launch the ‘Wear ‘Em Out Store,’ a Memorial Day weekend pop-up that features the most exclusive and coveted sneaker styles at a discount of up to 70 percent off their market price—for shoppers who literally wear their new kicks out the door. The store will be there until Sunday, May 29, and is located on Fairfax Avenue.

“I appreciate what eBay is doing for the community of shoe collectors because the shoes that I did pick, are shoes that people will get less for $100 less than what they actually are [worth], and then they also get the opportunity to wear them out and get up to 70 percent off,” Offset told Los Angeles magazine.

[FULL STORY]

Want the Daily Brief in your inbox? Sign up for our newsletters today.