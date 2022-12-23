Daily Brief: How Bari Weiss Ditched Her Haters; Karen Bass May Need “The Force” To Take On Homelessness

TODAY’S ESSENTIAL NEWS

» Former Santa Monica Mayor Rex H. Minter Killed In Plane Crash Minter was onboard a single-engine Cessna that slammed on the shoreline just after 3 p.m. Thursday, less than 10 minutes after taking off from Santa Monica Airport en route to Malibu. He was reportedley the passenger on the plane. His death was confirmed by current Santa Monica Mayor Sue Himmelrich late Thursday evening. Minter, born in 1927, was Mayor of Santa Monica from 1963 to 1967, after serving on the city council from 1955. Following his tenure as mayor, Minter served as the City Attorney for Arcadia and as a judge for Los Angeles County Superior Court. [CBS]

» Weekly L.A. County COVID Deaths Top Summer Surge COVID-19 deaths in Los Angeles County are higher than at any point during the summer surge, illustrating the persistent toll the pandemic continues to exact amid concerns that cases could surge again this winter. Over the weeklong period ending Thursday, L.A. County recorded 150 deaths—up 34% from the prior week’s tally of 112. Since Oct. 2, there have been 900 COVID-19 deaths reported countywide. L.A. County’s COVID death toll number in the last week is nearly as high as that the number of flu deaths in all of California in the past two and a half months. Since Oct. 2, 160 flu-related deaths have been reported statewide, including 31 in L.A. County. [L.A. Times]

» Dodgers’ Trevor Bauer Reinstated After Suspension Cut To 194 Games Trevor Bauer’s initial 324-game suspension for violating Major League Baseball’s domestic violence policy has been reduced to 194 games by an arbitrator, the league announced Thursday, ending a seven-month grievance process and bringing some clarity to a saga that has been unfolding for the last year and a half. Bauer has only served 144 games of his suspension, but arbitrator Martin Scheinman ruled that he is eligible to be reinstated immediately, essentially giving him credit for the time he served on MLB’s restricted list in the second half of the 2021 season. Bauer, however, will be docked his pay from the Los Angeles Dodgers through the first 50 games of the 2023 season to make up the difference.[ESPN]

» L.A. Artist Honors P-22 With Mural East L.A. has a new mural masterpiece, with a message: “We live in a land that has all these wild animals that should be embraced more and P-22 is just a great example of that,” said Paul Jimenez of Ground Floor Murals. Jimenez began creating graffiti art after losing his job during COVID. “I was getting unemployment for the first time ever, bought some spray paint, started practicing and it tumbled and two years later here we are,” Jimenez said. Now, Jimenez’s work can be seen on streets throughout the state. You might recognize one of the late Kobe Bryant here in L.A. Much of Jimenez’s work has focused on wildlife and conservation. [NBC]

» Billboards Spring Up Around Los Angeles With Messages Combatting Antisemitism Nearly a dozen billboards carrying messages denouncing antisemitism have sprung up across Los Angeles County, with organizers hoping that their messages of love can counter the spread of hate speech. The billboards carried messages like: “Love is the most powerful force in the universe,” “Change your thoughts and you’ll change the world,” and “Any racism diminishes all of us.” The billboards were designed in response to rampant antisemitism in the United States, and specifically in Los Angeles, where demonstrators held antisemitic signs over the 405 Freeway, distributed anti-Jewish literature and most recently, defaced a menorah in Beverly Hills. [CBS]

____________________________________________________________________

TOP STORIES FROM L.A. MAG