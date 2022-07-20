Also, the U.S. Secret Service has determined it has no new texts to provide Congress relevant to its Jan. 6 investigation

» L.A. Announces Lowest Water Use in the Month of June on Record

LADWP customers used 9 percent less water in June 2022 than in June 2021. [Century City Westwood News]

» New Internal Documents Show Tech Giants Pushing Out Competitors

The emails, memos, and strategy documents were provided to POLITICO by the House Judiciary Committee. [POLITICO]

» Secret Service Cannot Provide New Details For Jan. 6 Committee

The U.S. Secret Service has determined it has no new texts to provide Congress relevant to its Jan. 6 investigation, and that any other texts its agents exchanged around the time of the 2021 attack on the Capitol were purged, according to a senior official briefed on the matter. [Washington Post]

» House Passes Same-Sex Marriage Bill In Retort To High Court Democrats argued intensely in favor of enshrining marriage equality in federal law, while Republicans steered clear of openly rejecting gay marriage. Instead, leading Republicans portrayed the bill as unnecessary amid other issues facing the nation. [AP]

» The SoCal housing market is cooling. Here’s how far prices have fallen

The data, released Tuesday by DQNews, mark the first month since January that Southern California’s ultra-competitive housing market saw a decline in the median home price. [LA Times]

“Pretty Little Liars” Revamp Nearly Added Male to Main Cast The Pretty Little Liars franchise is back on small screens this month, but as a brand new series with a fresh cast coming just five years after the original hit series concluded in 2017. The show’s producers, who come from the world of dark youth dramas, having worked on Riverdale and The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, told LAMag about their excitement to work on the latest teen drama reboot (see Gossip Girl, 90210) and how they were overjoyed to work with the new cast at the premiere of the HBOMax series, which premieres July 28. [FULL STORY]

