Daily Brief: Hollywood Crew Members Reach Deal with Major Studios

» Hollywood crew members have reached a deal with major studios on a new contract, avoiding a nationwide strike that could’ve halted television and film productions across the country. The three year contract with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers provides a “living wage: for the lowest paid earners in the union, improved wages and working conditions for streaming, retroactive wage increases of three percent annually, increased meal penalties, daily rest periods of 10 hours, weekend rest periods of 54 hours” and “significant increases in compensation to be paid by new-media companies,” according to the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees. [NPR]

» In his first public comment since being indicted, Los Angeles City Councilman Mark Ridley-Thomas said Friday he has “no intention” of resigning from the council and that he is fighting the federal charges brought against him. “When I ran for City Council, I made it clear that my highest priority would be addressing the city’s homeless and housing crises, and that remains the case. There is no issue that matters more to Angelenos and to me,” he said in a statement, adding that he plans to continue serving his constituents. [DEADLINE]

» Bill Clinton was released from an Orange County hospital Sunday, six days after he was admitted for a urological and blood infection. Dr. Alpesh N. Amin, who led the team of doctors who treated Clinton, said “his fever and white blood cell count are normalized and he will return home to New York to finish his course of antibiotics. On behalf of everyone at UC Irvine Medical Center, we were honored to have treated him and will continue to monitor his progress.” [KTLA]

» Regulators who analyzed the potential disaster in the event of a ship anchor strike downplayed the risks in a 1978 report, experts now say. “Their presentations were fatally flawed…. In no scenario could you come up with 50 barrels,” Richard Kuprewicz, who specializes in gas and liquid pipeline investigations, told the Los Angeles Times. “If there was more frank discussion of what could possibly occur it probably would have initiated discussions on what actions to take, because the risks were severely understated.” [Los Angeles Times]

» Robert Durst, the New York real estate heir who was sentenced to life in prison for murder last week, has been hospitalized for COVID. “He was very, very sick in the courtroom,” his lawyer Dick DeGuerin said Saturday, noting that he didn’t know Durst’s condition. [ABC 7]

‘The Vivian Maier Effect’: An Artist’s Unearthed Photos Reveal a Bygone L.A.

In the early 1960s, photographer Joan Archibald abandoned suburban Long Island for the eternal summer of Southern California. Working at home from makeshift darkrooms in desert and canyon houses, she began creating striking, innovative photographs and adopted a Pop art sensibility that included changing her name to Kali.

After a flurry of public recognition in the early 1970s, Kali inexplicably receded to the shadows, yet continued to create art privately through the mid-2000s. When she died in 2019, she left behind a hidden archive of photos, astonishingly encapsulating a bygone dazed, psychedelic, hippie L.A.

Now, these mostly never-before-seen images are on view in KALI Ltd. Ed., a new four-volume hardback from powerHouse Books. In an insightful introduction, journalist and filmmaker Matt Tyrnauer (Scotty & the Secret History of Hollywood; Studio 54; Valentino: The Last Emperor) gives a sense of the obscure artist behind the photographs.

