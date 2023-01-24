Daily Brief: Hero Who Disarmed Monterey Park Mass Shooter Details Struggle

Also, a suspect is in custody in connection to separate shootings that left seven people dead and one in critical condition in Half Moon Bay on Monday afternoon

TODAY’S ESSENTIAL NEWS

» Seven People Dead, Suspect In Custody In Half Moon Bay Shooting A suspect is in custody in connection to separate shootings that left seven people dead and one in critical condition in Half Moon Bay on Monday afternoon, the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed. At this time, officials say there is no ongoing threat to the public. At 2:22 p.m., deputies were called to the 12700 block of San Mateo Road (also known as State Route 92) to answer a report of a shooting with multiple victims at an agricultural facility. Upon arriving at the scene, deputies found four victims deceased with gunshot wounds. A fifth victim suffering from gunshot wounds was transported to Stanford Medical Center with life-threatening injuries. [KTLA]

» Why Monterey Park Community Holds A Special Place In LA’s Asian Community And Far Beyond According to Yong Chen, a history professor at UC Irvine, Monterey Park grew before and after World War II due to an influx of Japanese farmers who returned from West Coast concentration camps. Then, following the 1965 Immigration Act, Taiwanese immigrants started to arrive in Monterey Park. Ever since, the city has been a hub for new immigrants to the L.A. area. According to the most recent census estimates about 60,000 people call Monterey Park home, of whom 65% are Asian. And more than half of the city’s residents were born outside of the United States. [LAist]

» Gusty Winds Nearing 100 mph Tear Through Southern California Winds reaching nearly 100 mph ripped through Los Angeles County early Monday, and strong gale-like conditions could continue through Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service. The National Weather Service issued a high-wind warning through 9 a.m. for Malibu and the Santa Monica Mountains and warned of hazardous driving conditions, possible power outages and downed trees as northern and northeastern winds pounded Los Angeles, Ventura and Santa Barbara counties late Sunday into Monday.[Yahoo]

» Six Finalists Chosen For Memorial To L.A.’s 1871 Chinese Massacre In 2021, the Los Angeles mayor’s office kicked off a process to create a memorial to mark the Chinese Massacre of 1871, a brutal mob attack that left 18 Chinese men dead at a time when L.A.’s population was barely 5,700. Now that selection process has reached the finalist stage. Six designs have been chosen by a nine-member review panel made up of artists, architects, curators and other cultural leaders. A submission by artist Sze Tsung Nicolás Leong and writer Judy Chui-Hua Chung is inspired by the spiritual and protective properties of banyan trees in Guangdong, the province from which many early Chinese immigrants originated. Their proposal features installations composed of sculptural objects resembling petrified trees in the various locations where the massacre took place.[L.A. Times]

» Rust Producers Escape Accountability Alec Baldwin will soon be charged with involuntary manslaughter, alongside the inexperienced and overwhelmed young armorer the guiltless Rust producers hired to mind the guns. Meanwhile, the assistant director, who’d been subject to prior safety and other workplace complaints, including on one of the producers’ previous projects, signed a plea agreement for the charge of negligent use of a deadly weapon. [THR]

____________________________________________________________________

TOP STORIES FROM L.A. MAG