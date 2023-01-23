Daily Brief: Gunman in Monterey Park Massacre Was Hunting For His Wife

TODAY’S ESSENTIAL NEWS

» Attorneys For Keenan Anderson’s Estate File $50 Million Claim Against City of Los Angeles Attorneys representing the estate of Keenan Anderson, who died from cardiac arrest after he was repeatedly tased by Los Angeles Police Department officers, filed a $50 million claim of damages against the city of Los Angeles for his death, they announced in a news conference Friday. The claim is the first step needed to file a lawsuit against the city, attorney Carl Douglas said. The claim requests $35 million due to damages against Anderson’s son and $15 million for Anderson’s estate, saying the city “failed to properly train the involved officers” who ultimately used “unreasonable deadly force.” [CNN]

» LAPD Ban of “Thin Blue Line” Flags Is Latest In Culture War For some, the “thin blue line” flag is an expression of solidarity with police officers who have lost their lives on the job. To others, the black-and-white American flag with a single blue stripe is a potent symbol of the ties between right-wing extremism and American law enforcement. The tension between those seemingly irreconcilable intonations spilled over at LAPD this month, when Chief Michel Moore ordered the flag, which was widely displayed in station lobbies around the city, to be removed from public view. Moore said his order includes patches on uniforms and bumper stickers on police vehicles. [L.A. Times]

» In Soaked California, Few Homeowners Have Flood Insurance Only about 230,000 homes and other buildings in California have flood insurance policies, which are separate from homeowners insurance. That means only about 2% of properties are covered against flooding. The federal government is the insurer for the bulk of them–about 191,000 as of December. Private insurers issued the rest, according to the most recent state data from 2021. 32 trillion gallons of rain and snow has fallen across the Golden State since Christmas. The water washed out roads, knocked out power and created mudslides by soaking wildfire-charred hills, causing damage in 41 of the state’s 58 counties. At least 21 people have died. [CBS]

» In Unprecedented Move, Rincon Withdraws From California Tribal Gaming Compact A 500-member tribe in northern San Diego County has become the first in California to opt out of state oversight of its gambling operations in favor of federal supervision. The move by the Rincon Band of Luiseño Indians ends nearly two decades of legal wrangling rooted in the way California assesses regulatory costs. It could also herald the beginning of the end for the state’s hold on some tribal gaming operations, which last year paid nearly $67 million into a state fund to regulate tribal gaming. That money funds staff at the California Gambling Control Commission, Bureau of Gambling Control, Office of the Attorney General and Office of Problem Gambling. [SD Tribune]

