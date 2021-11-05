Daily Brief: George Clooney Blasts Daily Mail; COVID Vaccine Order in Effect

» Customers now have to show full proof of vaccination against COVID in order to enter indoor bars, wineries, nightclubs, and several other venues in Los Angeles County under a new health order that went into effect Thursday. Those who aren’t able to prove that they are fully vaccinated will be allowed to use outdoors areas of the businesses if space allows. [KTLA]

» Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande are set to star in Universal’s upcoming Wicked film adaptation, which will be directed by Jon M. Chu (In The Heights). Broadway breakout Erivo will portray Elphaba, while the pop singer will play her bubbly roommate Glinda. [Entertainment Weekly]

» Dave Chappelle’s controversial comedy special, The Closer, attracted a 59 percent male audience, making it the most male-skewing program on this week’s list, with 40 percent of the viewers being African American. The Netflix special also debuted No. 7 Nielsen’s originals list with 399 million minutes viewed. [The Wrap]

» Of more than 44,000 bike stops logged by the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department in 2017, seven of every 10 stops involved Latino cyclists, and “bike riders in poorer communities with large nonwhite populations are stopped and searched far more often than those is more affluent whiter of the county,” a Los Angeles Times investigation revealed. The analysis also found that deputies only find illegal items just eight percent of the time when they stop and search bike riders. [Los Angeles Times]

» George Clooney released an open letter addressed to “the Daily Mail and other publications,” asking for them to “refrain” from punishing photos of his children, twins Ella and Alexander, which he said has “real-world consequences.” “I am a public figure and accept the oftentimes intrusive photos as part of the price to pay for doing my job. Our children have made no such commitment,” the Oscar-winning actor wrote. [The Hollywood Reporter]

» A nurse at the Las Colinas women’s jail has been charged with involuntary manslaughter for the 2019 in-custody death of 24-year-old Elisa Serna who died after being left alone slumped on the floor of her cell, the San Diego County District Attorney’s Office announced Thursday. Danalee Pascua faces up to four years in prison. [Los Angeles Times]

