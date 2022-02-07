Daily Brief: Gas Prices Hit Record High, College Basketball Star Gene Ransom Fatally Shot

Also, Joe Rogan apologies for his repeated use of the n-word in recently resurfaced clips

» L.A., OC Gas Prices Hit Record High Again Over The Weekend The average price of gas in Los Angeles County rose 1.3 percent to $4.734, breaking the previous record set Friday, and in Orange County, the average price set a record for the third consecutive day, increasing nine-tenths of a cent to $4.715. [Fox 11]

» Man Arrested in SoFi Stadium Fight That Left 49ers Fan in Coma Claims Self Defense Bryan Alexis Cifuentes-Rossell, who was arrested by the Inglewood Police Department in connection with the altercation, is claiming self-defense, according to his attorney. [NBC Los Angeles]

» Amazon is Raising the Price of Annual Prime Memberships to $139 Amazon announced that it would increase the price of Amazon Prime memberships from $119 to $139—the company’s first increase in four years. [The Hollywood Reporter]

» Awkwafina Addresses Accusations of Blaccent and Cultural Appropriation, Then Quits Twitter In a lengthy statement that also indicated she would be “retiring from Twitter,” the actor and comedian denied that her use of AAVE, or African American Vernacular English, as well as her “blaccent” were meant to mock Black people. [The Hollywood Reporter]

» San Francisco Man Arrested in Death of College Basketball Star Gene Ransom Police arrested 25-year-old Juan Angel Garcia on Saturday morning in connection with the fatal freeway shooting of beloved UC Berkeley basketball legend, Gene Ransom. [KTVU]

» Joe Rogan Apologies for Repeated Use of N-Word, Calls It “Regretful and Shameful” “I’m making this video to talk about the most regretful and shameful thing that I’ve ever had to talk about publicly,” the podcast host and comedian said in response to resurfaced clips of him repeatedly using the word. [The Guardian]

TOP STORIES FROM L.A. MAG

ONE MORE THING

L.A. to Vegas: Lap Dances Can Be Paid With Bitcoin Plus Bally’s Says Goodbye

You know the drill. You want a quick trip and need some ideas. There’s always something happening in Las Vegas. . .and they say what happens in Vegas, stays in Vegas. So get ready to try your luck, have some fun and get in a little trouble. This is L.A. to Vegas, where you’ll always find the biggest celebrity sightings, club news, restaurant openings and everything else you need to know before you step out in Sin City.

[FULL STORY]

Want the Daily Brief in your inbox? Sign up for our newsletters today.