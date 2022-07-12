FDA to consider pharma company’s application for over-the-counter birth control pill Drugmaker HRA Pharma is seeking approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to sell an over-the-counter birth control pill in the U.S. [FOX Business]

» NASA’s Webb Delivers Deepest Infrared Image of Universe Yet NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope has produced the deepest and sharpest infrared image of the distant universe to date. Known as Webb’s First Deep Field, this image of galaxy cluster SMACS 0723 is overflowing with detail. [NASA]

» ‘Heard slings an exceptional amount of mud’: Depp’s team scoffs at mistrial request Johnny Depp’s legal team says that his ex-wife Amber Heard “has identified no legitimate basis to set aside” a Virginia jury’s verdict in their bombshell defamation trial and asked the court to reject Heard’s post-trial motions requesting a mistrial. [Los Angeles Times]

» Jen Shah, ‘Real Housewives of Salt Lake City’ cast member, pleads guilty to telemarketing fraud Jennifer Shah, a cast member on the “Real Housewives of Salt Lake City,” pleaded guilty Monday to defrauding hundreds of victims, including some elderly, in a years-long telemarketing scheme. [CNN]

» How Uber won access to world leaders, deceived investigators and exploited violence against its drivers in battle for global dominance When the ride-hailing giant called, powerful politicians answered, leaked text messages and emails reveal. [ICIJ]

Inside the West Hollywood EDITION’s Basement Club

Driving down the Sunset Strip, it’s difficult to miss the eye-catching West Hollywood EDITION, the latest addition to acclaimed hotelier and Studio 54 co-founder Ian Schrager’s collection of luxury accommodations.

But what you’ve likely overlooked is the boutique hotel’s coolest hangout spot, simply known as Sunset.

