» Four People Killed in Shooting at Tulsa Medical Building, Oklahoma Police Say In yet another tragic mass shooting, four have been killed at a Tulsa Medical Building on a hospital campus. The shooter is also confirmed to be dead as a result of a self-inflicted gunshot wound. [Los Angeles Times]

» Joe Biden Announces $700 Million of Further Military Aid for Ukraine President Biden announced Wednesday that the United States would be providing an additional $700 million of military aid to Ukraine. “The United States will stand with our Ukrainian partners,” Biden said. [SBS News]

» Fox News Host Laura Ingraham: Guns Don’t Kill People, Potheads Kill People According to Laura Ingraham, the United States does not need to be focusing its efforts on gun control for automatic weapons, but instead, pot. Ingraham’s comments were seemingly rooted out of initial reports that the Ulvade gunman was a “user.” [Vanity Fair]

» Hinckley to Get Full Freedom 41 Years after Shooting Reagan More than 40 years after John Hinckley shot President Ronald Reagan, he will be granted full freedom. A federal judge said Hinckley is “no longer a danger to himself or others.” [Politico]

» Liam Payne Details Violent One Direction Backstage Fight, Admits to ‘Disliking’ Zayn Malik Whilst being interviewed on Logan Paul’s “Impulsive” podcast, the former One Direction member spoke of a physical altercation between other bandmates as well as issues between him and Malik. [Variety]

Grapes of Worth: 7 Wines That You Need to Taste

Until the late twentieth century, the average California wine drinker came into contact with only a handful of the 10,000 grape varieties that are used to produce wine: cabernet sauvignon, pinot noir, zinfandel, chardonnay, maybe an occasional dribble of chenin blanc, Riesling, or petite sirah. Italy’s pinot grigio made its first appearance in the U.S. only in 1977; sauvignon blanc, merlot, and Syrah didn’t become major players here until the 1990s.

Now, sommeliers around town are gently steering diners away from yet another glass of chardonnay to appealing wines made from lesser-known grape varieties from around the world.

“I love mencía,” says Caroline Styne, co-owner and wine director of the Lucques Group (A.O.C., Caldo Verde). “It has so much versatility. It picks up the minerals in the soil and makes fantastic food wines. I think of it as a great stand-in for pinot noir.”

