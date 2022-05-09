Daily Brief: First Lady Visits Ukraine, Elon Musk’s Warnings for Twitter Employees

» First Lady Jill Biden Visits Ukraine in Rare Trip to War Zone First Lady Jill Biden made a visit to Ukraine on Sunday and met Ukraine’s first lady, Olena Zelenska. The latter had not appeared in public since the invasion first began, but met with Biden on Mother’s Day. [The Washington Post]

» Elon Musk Says “Expectations” Of Twitter Employees Will Be “Extreme” Following Takeover The newest owner of the herculean social media platform took to the timeline to express that employees would have high expectations. Musk cited a Fortune article that stated the company had received a 250 percent increase in job interest since his appointment. [Deadline]

» U2’s Bono Performs in Kyiv Bomb Shelter The famed Irish frontman made an appearance in a Ukrainian bomb shelter on Sunday, a move which he said was a “show of solidarity with the Ukrainian people.” [Politico]

» Kendrick Lamar Drops New Song, ‘The Heart Part 5’ — Video Features the Faces of Kanye West, Will Smith, O.J. Simpson, Others Photoshopped Over Him After a nearly five-year hiatus, Lamar is back to the scene with a new song, ‘The Heart Part 5″. The video for the song, released on Sunday, pictures him rapping with multiple deepfakes of figures such as Kanye West, Nipsey Hussle, and O.J Simpson. [Variety]

» California Abortion Providers Could See Hundreds More Monthly Patients from Out of State If Roe v. Wade Struck Down Local Planned Parenthood clinics could see an increase of roughly 100 new out-of-state patients, as California begins to see the potential effects of Roe v. Wade being overturned. [KTLA]

Adam ‘Pacman’ Jones Questions If Colin Kaepernick’s Ego Can Handle NFL Return

Colin Kaepernick was shut out of the NFL for the last five years after he took a knee during the national anthem to make a statement on police brutality. But in recent weeks, Mark Davis, the owner of the Las Vegas Raiders said he’d welcome back the pro with “open arms” if that’s something his coaches and general manager found fitting for the team they’re building. The possibility of Kaepernick’s return is a move that cornerback, Adam “Pacman” Jones supports despite having a few questions.

“I think he’s got a chance,” Jones told Los Angeles magazine. “There’s 96 quarterbacks, you can’t tell me he’s not better than 40 of them. I’m eager to see if he gets a call and how he responds to it because everything is a process. If he does his due diligence, I think it’ll work, but if he won’t do his due diligence, I don’t think it’ll work.”

[FULL STORY]

