Daily Brief: Fed Hikes Up Interest Rates, COVID Surge in California Sparks Concerns

» Fed Raises Interest Rates by 0.50 percent, Largest Move since 2000 The Federal Reserve announced on Wednesday that it would be shooting interest rates up by 0.50 percent, in an effort to decrease inflammatory weight on Americans. [Yahoo! News]

» ‘We’re Now into Our Sixth Wave’: Coronavirus Gains in California Spark New Concerns’ As COVID cases increase throughout California, officials warn that the state may be moving into a new era of the pandemic. [Los Angeles Times]

» Blinken Tests Positive for COVID Secretary of State Anthony Blinken tested positive for COVID on Wednesday afternoon, making him the latest top government official to feel the effects of a recent surge in cases. [Politico]

» Howard Stern: Supreme Court Justices Who Ban Abortion Should Raise Every Unwanted Child Howard Stern is the latest public figure to speak out against the Supreme Court Justices who want to ban abortion, as he used a May 3 episode of eponymous SiriusXM radio show to blast them. [Variety]

» Florida Residents Sue Ron DeSantis Over Repeal Of Walt Disney World’s Special Tax District A group of Florida residents have sued Florida state Governor Ron DeSantis and other officials over the repeal of a 55-year-old special tax district. [Deadline]

Live From NFL Draft: Floyd Mayweather Still Wants An Antonio Brown Return

Floyd Mayweather has a long history of supporting Antonio Brown, despite the NFL wide receiver’s controversial behaviors on and off the field.

“Why wouldn’t I [support him],” Mayweather told Los Angeles magazine. “He comes from a rough background like myself, he worked his way to become a star in the NFL and he’s unstoppable.”

“He just dropped his new album and everyone needs to support him. Go get the new album. I’m proud of him,” he added. “I don’t think I’m going to be on the next one, but I’m proud of Antonio.”

