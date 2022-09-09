TODAY’S ESSENTIAL NEWS

» A Hurricane Will Make Its Closest Pass To Southern California In 25 Years Hurricane Kay, which made landfall in Mexico on Thursday afternoon, is expected to produce heavy showers over parts of Southern California and Arizona Thursday and Friday. While the storm is predicted to deliver much-needed water— up to a year’s worth— to the parched Golden State, it will not be providing any immediate relief from California’s record-high heat wave. In fact, the hurricane winds could actually push temperatures higher in some places. [CNN]

» Deadly Fairview Fire Expands to More Than 19,377 Acres in Riverside County The Fairview Fire, which began around 3:30 p.m. on Monday, has exploded into a massive inferno the size of about 40 Disneylands. As of Wednesday night the fire has been 5 percent contained, with Riverside fire crews working tirelessly to mitigate the burn’s destruction. While “maybe a quarter” of the residents in neighboring areas have evacuated, many have chosen to shelter in place. The blaze has killed two people and severely injured a third. [NBCLA]

» County Official’s DNA Found at Site of Vegas Journalist’s Grisly Slaying Clark Telles, the Clark County Public Administrator, was arrested on murder charges Wednesday night after his DNA was discovered under the fingernails and blood-stained sneakers of investigative journalist Jeff German, who was found dead outside his home in Las Vegas Saturday with multiple stab wounds. German had reported extensively on Telles during his tenure and was allegedly working on a new investigation of the 45-year-old Democrat when he was murdered. [Daily Beast]

» California Reviews Whether Police Should Be Charged With Homicide When Placing Knee On Necks The office of California’s On Wednesday, the office of California’s attorney general said it will review a decision by a San Francisco Bay Area district attorney not to pursue homicide charges against police officers who restrained a man and placed a knee on his neck in 2020— an incident eerily reminiscent of George Floyd’s murder in the same year. The outcome of the investigation could potentially redefine the protocol for police restraint, especially when dealing with people experiencing mental health emergencies. [FOX]

» California Versus Florida, A Covid Reckoning In the continuing national debate over the correct response to COVID-19, California and Florida have often been used as metonyms for the far ends of the spectrum for COVID-19 protocol. But after over two years of pandemic living, which has proven the better? Judge for yourself, though the fact that Florida’s Covid death toll relative to its population was 34% higher than California’s seems at least to hint in one direction. [Washington Post]

» Nearly Half of Hollywood’s Support Staffers Say They’re Pressured To Alter Time Cards Over half of entertainment industry support staffers that responded to a new survey made $40,000 or less in 2021, while over one-quarter made less than $30,000, according to a survey conducted by the advocacy organization #PayUpHollywood. Also, the report finds 49.03 percent of respondents said they were pressured to change time cards in a way that underreported hours worked. [THR]

» FBI Agent Accused of Selling Secrets to Armenia Mafia Heads to Trial L.A. prosecutors say FBI agent Babak Broumand sold out his country by selling intel to the Armenian Mafia

Remembering Queen Elizabeth’s Royal Visit to Los Angeles When the late Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip first visited California in 1983, it was on a 10-day tour that was marked by unfortunate weather, the glamor and glitter of Hollywood, and all of the charm Ronald Reagan had for the two royals at the dawn of the so-called Special Relationship. The royal California adventure began in San Diego, then moved up to Los Angeles in what would be the central days of the visit. But with their move toward Tinseltown came pouring rain, which led the party to take a detour. “Queen Elizabeth II planned on sailing into Santa Barbara on Her Majesty’s Yacht Britannia to meet up with President Reagan and Nancy Reagan before heading up to Rancho Del Cielo for lunch and a horseback ride around the property,” the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library and Museum note vividly on its website. “A severe storm, which brought more than three times the normal amount of rain to the area, made several last-minute changes to their meeting. The storm was howling and dumping rain on Santa Barbara and the coastline.” [FULL STORY]

