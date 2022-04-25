Daily Brief: Exxon Bans Affinity Group Flags, Trump Denies McCarthy Tape Claims

Also, the Twitter board is said to be seriously considering Elon Musk’s bid

» ExxonMobil Takes Different Tack From Walt Disney Co. On Corporate Policy, Banning Affinity Group Flags The American-based oil company has announced that it will ban all corporate locations from flying the LGBTQ and Black Lives Matter flags outside of their offices. [Deadline]

» Trump Says He ‘Never Claimed Responsibility’ for Jan. 6 Attack, Contradicting McCarthy The former president has denied responsibility for the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol building, amid controversy involving a leaked audio conversation involving Kevin McCarthy. [Politico]

» Twitter’s Board Is Said to Seriously Consider Elon Musk’s Bid The Elon Musk-Twitter saga continues, as the social media platform’s 11-member board met on Sunday to consider the billionaire’s offer. [The New York Times]

» Megan Thee Stallion Talks About Tory Lanez Alleged Shooting Incident on ‘CBS Mornings’ — Watch a Preview The hip-hop artist opens up about her experience surrounding Lanez’s controversial involvement in a July 2020 shooting, which left Stallion with a foot wound. [Variety]

» Hundreds Protest outside Turkish Consulate in Beverly Hills to Mark Armenian Genocide Protesters gathered outside of the Turkish Consulate in Beverly Hills on Sunday to demand the Turkish government’s recognition of the Armenian genocide and end its support of Azerbaijan in the Artsakh. [Los Angeles Times]

French Lessons

A studio visit with Jessie Homer French is not for the faint of heart . . . or stomach. From the suburban sprawl of Palm Desert, it’s a ten-mile climb up the Roy Wilson Memorial Highway, whose hairpin switchbacks overlook mile-deep ravines. When you make it to the top of Pinyon Crest, punishing winds push flaxen dust devils in every direction, amplifying the otherworldliness of the place.

“You made it,” says Homer French, almost incredulous, as she greets me in the driveway. Her eyes are bright; her pewter hair, long and flowing. Her light and art-filled home have none of her in-demand, folk-inflected paintings on display; it is, however, chockablock with those of friends like Billy Al Bengston, Chuck Arnoldi, Laddie John Dill, Don Bachardy, Joe Goode, and the late Peter Alexander. In the past five years, after five-plus decades of toiling away as a self-described “regional narrative painter,” this consummate outsider has finally made it to the white-hot center of the international art world.

