» Central California Kidnapping: Person Of Interest In Custody, 4 Family Members Still Not Found A person of interest in the kidnapping of four family members in Merced County in Central California is now in custody, authorities announced Tuesday. As of Tuesday afternoon, the four family members, including an 8-month-old infant, have not been found. “We continue to ask for the public’s help with any information that may assist us in locating the family’s whereabouts,” the Merced County Sheriff’s Office said. [ABC]

» L.A. To End COVID Eviction Protections After nearly three years of COVID-19 emergency restrictions, landlords will once again be allowed to evict tenants who have fallen behind on their rent, the L.A. City Council decided Tuesday. The unanimous vote allows the eviction protections, some of the longest-lasting in the country, to end starting Feb. 1. The restrictions have prohibited landlords from evicting renters affected by COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic in order to protect against the possibility of mass evictions that would send homeless rates soaring as well as further fuel COVID-19’s spread. [LA Times]

» Jonás Cuarón To Direct Bad Bunny In Sony’s New Marvel Film Jonás Cuarón, the son of Oscar-winning Mexican director Alfonso Cuarón, is set to direct Puerto Rican rapper Benito A Martínez Ocasio, better known as Bad Bunny, in his latest feature—El Muerto. The younger Cuarón is a well-regarded director in his own right, known especially for his 2015 film Desierto. The film would mark the first time a Latino character leads a Marvel live-action film. An archetypal antihero and the son of a luchador next in line to inherit his ancestral power, El Muerto will join Marvel’s Spider-Man universe. [Deadline]

» Physics Nobel Recognizes UC Berkeley Experiment On “Spooky Action At A Distance” In 1971, graduate student Stuart Freedman and postdoctoral fellow John Clauser took over a room in the sub-basement of Birge Hall at the University of California, Berkeley and built an experiment that would test what Einstein called “spooky action at a distance,” that is the theory that two particles, if linked quantum mechanically, will remain linked even when separated by a distance as vast as the diameter of the universe. Freedman died in 2012, but his contribution to science was honored Tuesday as Clauser was awarded the Nobel Prize in Physics for their experiment. [UC]

TOP STORIES FROM L.A. MAG » Ex-FBI Agent Found Guilty of Selling U.S. Intelligence to Armenian Mob Former FBI HUMINT Agent Babak Broumand was taken into custody in Little Tokyo on Tuesday morning



» Why is Anyone Surprised by Rick Caruso’s Mayoral Race Spending? Cityside Column: As election day approaches, Los Angeles becomes a fascinating case study for what money can buy

» Parched California Just Set the Record for 3 Driest Years Ever Recorded Experts predict that previously once in a lifetime drought conditions will become the new reality to which we must adapt



» The Number of Homeless People Freezing to Death in L.A. Is on the Rise

Despite a three year draught and record-breaking heat waves, unhoused individuals in L.A. are freezing to death at increasing rates

» Ransom Hack of L.A. Schools Failed to Access Sensitive Staff and Student Data The ransom attack on LAUSD appears to have been ”even more limited than we originally anticipated,” Superintendent Alberto Carvalho says

» 3 Men Accused of Using Trafficking Victim in Long Beach Home Invasions Cops say the accused robbery crew used a female trafficking victim as bait for home invasion targets on social media

» Kanye’s ‘White Lives Matter’ Shirt Brings Obligatory Backlash

West and friends—including right wing featured player Candace Owens—posed in the attention-grabbing garb at the Yeezy fashion show in Paris

