» Central California Kidnapping: Person Of Interest In Custody, 4 Family Members Still Not Found A person of interest in the kidnapping of four family members in Merced County in Central California is now in custody, authorities announced Tuesday. As of Tuesday afternoon, the four family members, including an 8-month-old infant, have not been found. “We continue to ask for the public’s help with any information that may assist us in locating the family’s whereabouts,” the Merced County Sheriff’s Office said. [ABC]
» L.A. To End COVID Eviction Protections After nearly three years of COVID-19 emergency restrictions, landlords will once again be allowed to evict tenants who have fallen behind on their rent, the L.A. City Council decided Tuesday. The unanimous vote allows the eviction protections, some of the longest-lasting in the country, to end starting Feb. 1. The restrictions have prohibited landlords from evicting renters affected by COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic in order to protect against the possibility of mass evictions that would send homeless rates soaring as well as further fuel COVID-19’s spread. [LA Times]
» Jonás Cuarón To Direct Bad Bunny In Sony’s New Marvel Film Jonás Cuarón, the son of Oscar-winning Mexican director Alfonso Cuarón, is set to direct Puerto Rican rapper Benito A Martínez Ocasio, better known as Bad Bunny, in his latest feature—El Muerto. The younger Cuarón is a well-regarded director in his own right, known especially for his 2015 film Desierto. The film would mark the first time a Latino character leads a Marvel live-action film. An archetypal antihero and the son of a luchador next in line to inherit his ancestral power, El Muerto will join Marvel’s Spider-Man universe. [Deadline]
» Physics Nobel Recognizes UC Berkeley Experiment On “Spooky Action At A Distance” In 1971, graduate student Stuart Freedman and postdoctoral fellow John Clauser took over a room in the sub-basement of Birge Hall at the University of California, Berkeley and built an experiment that would test what Einstein called “spooky action at a distance,” that is the theory that two particles, if linked quantum mechanically, will remain linked even when separated by a distance as vast as the diameter of the universe. Freedman died in 2012, but his contribution to science was honored Tuesday as Clauser was awarded the Nobel Prize in Physics for their experiment. [UC]
Despite a three year draught and record-breaking heat waves, unhoused individuals in L.A. are freezing to death at increasing rates
West and friends—including right wing featured player Candace Owens—posed in the attention-grabbing garb at the Yeezy fashion show in Paris
An (Unabridged) Q&A with Chefs Nancy Silverton and Carolynn Carreño
American chef, baker, and author Nancy Silverton and her cookbook collaborator, Carolynn Carreño, dreamed up the idea for the Valle Food and Wine Festival over lots of libation, as Nancy recalls. The two have a fascinating relationship, which came through in our conversation about this year’s festival in Baja. It returns on October 22 and 23, for its fourth year, moving to a picturesque new location in the rugged wine region east of Ensenada.
I’ve known Silverton for a few years and Carreño, who was born in Tijuana, for two decades. Back in 2001, Carreño was working on her first cookbook, a collaboration with a New York chef, called Once Upon a Tart. At the Long Island summer house we shared with six others, I tasted spectacular French tomato pastries layered with Gruyere, herbs de Provence and ample Dijon mustard. She has since collaborated on cookbooks with Kenny Shopsin, Ben Ford and Sara Foster.
In the conversation below, I spoke with Silverton and Carreño about everything from Silverton’s regrets about never visiting her mom on the set of General Hospital in the 1980s to the new Anthony Bourdain biography, and why Angelenos ought to drive down to the festival—with decent traffic, it’s a four-hour drive from Los Angeles; tickets are on sale now. This year’s roster of chefs includes Aarón Sánchez, Rick Bayless, Gabriela Cámara, Neal Fraser and Valerie Gordon.
