Daily Brief: Emmy Nominations Are Here; Could the Gascón Recall Ding Bass?

» LASD under fire for video that appears to show detainee being beaten by deputies A leaked video showing Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Deputies beating on a detainee is the latest controversy surrounding the embattled law enforcement department. [KTLA]

» Floating abortion clinic proposed in Gulf to bypass bans A California doctor is proposing a floating abortion clinic in the Gulf of Mexico as a way to maintain access for people in southern states where abortion bans have been enacted. [Associated Press]

» L.A. District Attorney Won’t Oppose Roman Polanski’s Effort to Unseal Testimony From Prosecutor in 1977 Case Testimony from the first prosecutor to handle the case may shed light on whether the now-deceased judge who initially oversaw the proceedings engaged in wrongdoing. [The Hollywood Reporter]

» Yellowstone Actress Q’orianka Kilcher Charged with Workers’ Compensation Insurance Fraud Q’orianka Kilcher allegedly claimed she had been unable to work due to injury while she filmed Yellowstone, the California Department of Insurance said [People]

» Anne Pham murder: Nevada man Robert Lanoue held on $1M+ bond in 1982 California slaying of 5-year-old girl Nevada man charged in 1982 cold case murder of California 5-year-old Anne Pham [FOX News]

» Emmy Nominations: Zendaya Makes History as ‘Succession’ Continues Its Streak

While this year’s Oscars had unforgettable foibles, September 12’s Emmys—set to be broadcast on NBC will hopefully fare much better. Or at least they’ll be less violent and perplexing.

» How a Recall of DA George Gascón Could Reshape the L.A. Mayor’s Race

Election officials in L.A. County are now verifying the 715,833 signatures to recall the embattled district attorney, who has been accused of being soft on crime



» Caught on Tape: Beverly Hills Jan. 6 Rioter Regrets Plea Deal

California Cities Are Now Banning Gas Stations to Combat Climate Crisis Last year, Petaluma councilwoman D’Lynda Fischer led an effort to prohibit new gas stations in her small city of 60,000. “We didn’t know what we were doing, actually,” she told the Los Angeles Times. “We didn’t know we were the first in the world when we banned gas stations.” At the time, Petaluma officials called the ban “completely uncontroversial.” It’s hard to say if that’s true, given the national implications. Now, the gas station ban is a new weapon in California’s fight to decrease carbon emissions. And it’s already drawing ire from the fuel industry. [FULL STORY]

