Daily Brief: Elon Musk Rejects Twitter Offer, California May Release Genetically Engineered Mosquitoes

Also, Sam Elliot backpedals on his ’Power Of The Dog’ comments and makes an apology to the cast of the film

» In Major Reversal, Elon Musk Won’t Join Twitter Board after All

Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal confirmed that Elon Musk—who was reported to join the social media site’s board of directors—has declined their offer. [The Washington Post]

» CA Considers Allowing Genetically Engineered Mosquitoes to Be Released into the Wild, Requests Public Comment In California’s newest tech developments, the state is pondering the idea of releasing non-biting, genetically engineering mosquitoes to control the current population of the menacing insect. [KTLA]

» Sam Elliott Apologizes For ‘Power Of The Dog’ Comments: “I Said Some Things That Hurt People And I Feel Terrible About That” Elliot admits he may have spoken too soon, as he rescinded his comments on Oscar best picture nominee ‘Power Of The Dog’ and said, “I want to apologize to the cast of The Power of the Dog, brilliant actors all.” [Deadline]

» Most Americans Blame Putin and Oil Companies for Higher Gas Prices, Poll Indicates A recent survey conducted by Ipsos indicated that 71 percent of a polled segment of Americans blamed either Putin or oil companies for the recent skyrocket in gas prices. [Politico]

» Brie Larson Joins ‘Fast and Furious 10,’ Vin Diesel Announces The Captain Marvel Star will join the cast of ‘Fast and Furious 10,’ as stated by Vin Diesel. [Variety]

TOP STORIES FROM L.A. MAG

ONE MORE THING

Coachella Weekend 1: Your Essential Party Guide

Welcome back, Coachella. Kanye West has dropped out, but TheWeeknd and Swedish House Mafia have dropped in for the annual festival. And the parties are back and better than ever.

Celebrities and influencers alike will begin their trek to the desert on April 15 for music, fashion and a whole lot of party hopping. The welcome back weekend will see major events such as Nylon House, Neon Carnival and Tao Group Hospitality’s Coachella Weekend Takeover partnering with several fashion, food and wellness brands that see the power of partnerships for extra branding opportunities.

In case you missed it, the outdoor music festival will be returning after a two year hiatus without a mask requirement. Coachella organizers also previously announced that their guests will not be required to show proof of vaccination nor a negative COVID-19 test. Many of the parties have different safety protocols in place.

[FULL STORY]

Want the Daily Brief in your inbox? Sign up for our newsletters today.