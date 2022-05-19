Daily Brief: Elon Musk Rants at S&P, Biden Resists Newest Ukrainian Requests

» Tesla Cut from S&P 500 ESG Index, and Elon Musk Tweets His Fury In Musk’s latest Twitter rant, he claims “ESG is a scam” as the corporate governance organization cuts Tesla from their index. The removal was due to continual claims of discrimination in Tesla workplaces as well as rising autopilot vehicle crashes. [Reuters]

» Biden Resists Ukrainian Demands for Long-Range Rocket Launchers President Biden and The White House have steered away from supplying Ukraine with military aid, despite officials from the country claiming the U.S. long-range rocket launchers would be crucial in fighting Russia. [Politico]

» Fyre Festival Promoter Billy McFarland Out Of Prison On Early Release The infamous mastermind behind the Fyre Festival disaster has been let out of prison just before hitting the four-year mark of his sentence. McFarland was officially released on March 30 and transferred to community confinement, where he will likely remain until August. [Deadline]

» Nicole Kidman Snubbed From Tom Cruise Career Montage at Cannes Though Kidman was married to Cruise for more than a decade and starred in three films with him, the actress was absent from his career montage at Cannes. [Variety]

» Jimmy Kimmel ‘Is Such a Positive Person’ That He Tested Positive for COVID-19 Again The famed late-night television host has tested positive for COVID—again. “I’m such a positive person, I tested positive AGAIN,” Kimmel tweeted Tuesday. “I am feeling fine.” [Los Angeles Times]

TOP STORIES FROM L.A. MAG

» In Postmortem Deal, Stan Lee to Stick with Marvel for 20 More Years The Spider-Man and Hulk co-creator will live on forever, or at least a couple of decades, in a very classy licensing deal

ONE MORE THING

How Money and Hollywood’s Elite Are Reshaping L.A.’s Mayoral Race

Across the rooftop of Bad Robot Productions on Tuesday night, a fundraiser for Los Angeles mayoral hopeful Karen Bass was the local politics event du jour. Attendees mingling in Santa Monica, above “LA’s coolest office,” found themselves among some choice Hollywood elites. J.J. Abrams, Katie McGrath, Shonda Rhimes—all were there to tout the career and potential of the race’s former presumed frontrunner, who will spend the next few weeks locking heads with wealthy developer Rick Caruso in what is constricting into an air-tight Democratic primary.

For Bass’s campaign, this event will ideally do two things: raise money and cement her as the darling and clear pick for Hollywood’s liberal set. But any campaign cash or uptick in individual donor numbers from such a star-studded event will give the congresswoman a mostly inconsequential boost; these figures can be an indicator of viability, but it’s unclear if it’s only optics when one’s cash totals are dwarfed by a billionaire rival. Recent data, however, is showing that the two leading candidate’s war chests are lopsided in two ways—in terms of Caruso’s vast amount of money in the bank and the number of individuals Bass has throwing funding her way. Following the money and these donor numbers is a steadfast way to feel out a campaign’s trajectory and potentially predict a race’s outcome. But this year, looking at who is funding Bass, or which influential figures have slid over to Camp Caruso, the city’s divide begins to crystalize—as do some truths about what these candidates must do to win.

[FULL STORY]

Want the Daily Brief in your inbox? Sign up for our newsletters today.