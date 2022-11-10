Daily Brief: Election Night Winners and Losers; Meta to Lay Off 11,000 Employees

TODAY’S ESSENTIAL NEWS

» Kenneth Mejia Makes History in L.A. City Controller Win After his victory over Paul Koretz was declared just minutes after polls closed on Tuesday night, Kenneth Meija became the first Filipino elected official in Los Angeles. Meija is also the first person of color to serve as City Controller for more than a century. “WE DID IT! WE WON BY 23 POINTS!” Mejia wrote in a tweet 31 minutes after the polls closed, presumably when there were still people waiting in line to vote at polling stations. So far, Mejia has garnered more votes than both mayoral candidates. [LA Taco]

» California Voters Enshrine Right To Abortion And Contraception In State Constitution Proposition 1—just passed by California voters—was a direct response to the U.S. Supreme Court’s Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization ruling. State Democratic leaders introduced the proposition language after a draft of the Dobbs decision leaked last spring. Following the high court’s final decision in June, the Democratically controlled state Senate approved putting it on the ballot. The language voters endorsed will add to the California Constitution that “the state shall not deny or interfere with an individual’s reproductive freedom in their most intimate decisions, which includes their fundamental right to choose to have an abortion and their fundamental right to choose or refuse contraceptives.”[NPR]

» Adidas To Sell Yeezy Products Without The Name Or Branding Adidas has announced that it will continue selling Yeezy products despite having cut ties with the brand’s founder Kanye “Ye” West after the rapper made antisemitic comments on social media and the Drink Champs podcast. Other companies like CAA, a prestigious Hollywood talent agency, Balenciaga, and The Gap have also terminated their partnerships with Ye. Bloomberg reported that Adidas plans to sell the products under company branding at the beginning of next year. Adidas owns the rights to the Yeezy product designs and can sell them without using the Yeezy name. The termination of Adidas’ partnership with Ye resulted in the company losing more than $250 million in profit and $500 million in revenue, the company announced on Wednesday. [KTLA]

» Universal Partners With Snoop Dogg’s Newly Formed Death Row Pictures For Biopic On Iconic Rapper The film will mark the first project under Snoop’s newly formed Death Row Pictures, with Allen Hughes on board to direct and Joe Robert Cole set to write the script. Snoop will produce along with Hughes and Sara Ramaker. “It was the perfect marriage. It was holy matrimony, not holy macaroni,” Snoop said of choosing the team to produce his biopic. The hip-hop legend purchased the Death Row brand at the beginning of the year for an undisclosed sum from MNRK Music Group, which is controlled by private equity group Blackstone. [Deadline]

