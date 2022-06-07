Daily Brief: Election Day Voter Guide, Kobe Bryant Jersey Sells for $2.73 M

Also, a 300-pound bear was struck and killed by an SUV on the 210 Freeway in Irwindale and President Biden nominated a new U.S. attorney

» A Guide to 2022 L.A. Elections The Los Angeles Times breaks down everything you need to know about the election, including the candidates and key issues. [Los Angeles Times]

» 300-Pound Bear Struck and Killed By SUV on 210 Freeway in Irwindale A California Highway Patrol representative said that several drivers swerved to avoid hitting a 300-pound bear that was on the 210 Freeway in Irwindale early Monday morning, but it was ultimately struck and killed by an SUV. [KTLA]

» Lakers Jersey Worn by Kobe Bryant in Rookie Season Sold for $2.73 Million at Auction A Los Angeles Lakers jersey worn by Kobe Bryant during his rookie season sold for a staggering $2.73 million at a Sunday auction. The buyer wished to remain anonymous, according to SCP Auctions. [ESPN]

» President Biden Nominates New U.S. Attorney for Los Angeles Region President Joe Biden nominated E. Martin Estrada, a former federal prosecutor who now is a partner in a corporate law firm, on Monday to serve as the next U.S. attorney for the Central District of California. [Los Angeles Times]

» Menifee Teen with ‘Ghost Gun’ Arrested for Threatening School Shooting A 17-year-old high school student was arrested for allegedly making online threats to “shoot up a school” and “some kids.” Authorities also said they found an unregistered “ghost gun” and brass knuckles at the teen’s Menifee home. [CBS News]

» These Lucky California Cities May Get Last Call for Booze at 4 a.m. Under a new proposal, SB 930, the sale of alcohol could get extended to 4 a.m. at bars, nightclubs, and restaurants



» Elon Musk Says Twitter’s Dodging Spambot Issue, Threatens to Bust Deal “Twitter has, in fact, refused to provide the information that Mr. Musk has repeatedly requested,” reads the letter, filed with the SEC

» The Zen Teachings of George Carlin, a Comedian Who Pointed the Way Judd Apatow and Michael Bonfiglio’s new HBO documentary ”George Carlin’s American Dream” takes viewers on a tour through the life and career of one of the greatest comedians of all time, whose legend will only grow as humanity continues to digest the lessons he left behind

Need a Ride to the Polls on Tuesday? L.A. Metro Has You Covered

Angelenos casting votes in Tuesday’s California primary election can get free bus and train rides to polling centers.

The Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority announced that it would be offering the comped rides in an effort to increase voter turnout. This primary includes several key races including a candidate to replace Mayor Eric Garcetti.

Voters can take advantage of the free rides from midnight until 11:59 p.m. on Tuesday. Voting centers will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. that day.

